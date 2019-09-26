Regista-te e recebe €10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Regista-te e recebe €10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Descontinuado
24PFS5231/12
Televisor LED Full HD ultra fino
Compacta em tamanho, grande em tudo o resto. Apresentamos-lhe a série 5200 da Philips. Com uma solução sonora tudo-em-um incorporada que inclui conectividade sem fios e um desempenho de som potente. Mudará a sua opinião sobre televisores pequenos.
60 cm (24")
Televisor LED Full HD
DVB T/C/T2/T2-HD/S/S2
Chegou a última grande novidade para ecrãs pequenos. A solução sonora tudo-em-um da Philips dispõe de um potente altifalante integrado que funciona também como um prático suporte para TV. Possui a combinação perfeita de altifalantes para dar vida aos filmes, elevar jogos a outro nível e dar música para os seus ouvidos. A conectividade sem fios permite-lhe reproduzir o que desejar quando desejar – som incrível sem esforço. E com a combinação de tecido branco e prateado, esta integra-se perfeitamente em qualquer divisão.
Partilhe a diversão. Ligue a sua unidade de memória USB, câmara digital, leitor mp3 ou outro dispositivo multimédia à porta USB na parte lateral do seu televisor para desfrutar de fotografias, vídeos e música utilizando o prático navegador de conteúdos no ecrã.
Elegante, compacto e leve. O seu televisor de ecrã pequeno permite-lhe acompanhar os seus programas favoritos na cozinha, mantém-no a par das notícias enquanto trabalha na garagem e apresenta-lhe as últimas pontuações desportivas enquanto prepara um churrasco. Um televisor tão portátil como este gosta de estar no meio da diversão!
Encontre Perguntas frequentes, manuais do utilizador, informações de segurança e sugestões
3.8
de 5
106
Críticas
Astro71
26/09/2019
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Very satisfied
I was looking for a decent size television with a narrow base to suit a small little table and came across this Philips model. I immediately liked the stylish white design and Bluetooth speaker. Most of TV out there lack in sound which is very important to me so I was pleasantly surprised by this addition. I knew Philips reputation and decided to go ahead with the purchase, after reading some reviews as well. Out of the box the connection was quite straight forward. The instruction manual is very basic I have to say. There's more paper for warranty than other. Luckily I'm usually pretty good with tech gadgets so I was able to set up the TV, even though it took me some time to figure out where to go on the menu. I had to select UK first then start downloading channels. The audio is really impressive, with the possibility to personalise it and also adding a virtual surround sound. The video is also good with full HD but don't expect the sharpness and resolution of a 4K obviously. There are several connection points for Hdmi, headphones, pc, aerial and satellite. The remote control, also in white is easy to use and of a nice design. I tried pairing the speaker with my phone and it worked on the first attempt. There is no Internet/WiFi connection but that didn't bother me too much. Good to keep that in mind though if you wish to watch YouTube on your TV. One can stil connect a digital receiver that can be linked to the Internet.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV
Corneliaaj
26/09/2019
United Kingdom
Very satisfied
I was looking for a decent size television with a narrow base to suit a small little table and came across this Philips model. I immediately liked the stylish white design and Bluetooth speaker. Most of TV out there lack in sound which is very important to me so I was pleasantly surprised by this addition. I knew Philips reputation and decided to go ahead with the purchase, after reading some reviews as well. Out of the box the connection was quite straight forward. The instruction manual is very basic I have to say. There's more paper for warranty than other. Luckily I'm usually pretty good with tech gadgets so I was able to set up the TV, even though it took me some time to figure out where to go on the menu. I had to select UK first then start downloading channels. The audio is really impressive, with the possibility to personalise it and also adding a virtual surround sound. The video is also good with full HD but don't expect the sharpness and resolution of a 4K obviously. There are several connection points for Hdmi, headphones, pc, aerial and satellite. The remote control, also in white is easy to use and of a nice design. I tried pairing the speaker with my phone and it worked on the first attempt. There is no Internet/WiFi connection but that didn't bother me too much. Good to keep that in mind though if you wish to watch YouTube on your TV. One can stil connect a digital receiver that can be linked to the Internet.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV
ppbfr
07/09/2017
France
Une vraie avancée technologique
Bonnes dimensions de l'écran Excellente qualité de son Connectivité complète
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Téléviseur LED ultra-plat Full HD
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Téléviseur LED ultra-plat Full HD
Com base nos resultados do Programa de Experimentação Ambilight realizado na Suécia, Dinamarca, Finlândia, Noruega, Reino Unido, Alemanha, Áustria e França entre 24 de fevereiro de 2023 e 28 de fevereiro de 2025. Durante este período, 99,91% dos participantes optaram por ficar com a sua Ambilight TV, apesar de uma política de devolução com reembolso total e sem necessidade de justificação.
O EPG e visibilidade actual (até 8 dias) dependem do país e da operadora.
Consumo de energia em kWh por ano, com base no consumo de energia do televisor a funcionar 4 horas por dia durante 365 dias. O consumo de energia efectivo dependerá da forma como o televisor é utilizado.
O televisor suporta a recepção DVB para transmissões em canal aberto. Operadores de DVB específicos podem não ser suportados. Pode encontrar uma lista actualizada na secção de FAQ do Web site de suporte da Philips. Para alguns operadores são necessários um acesso condicionado e uma subscrição. Contacte o seu operador para mais informações.
(Philips) compatível apenas com leitores específicos da Philips.