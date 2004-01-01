Termos de pesquisa

Televisor LCD LED Profissional

55HFL5573D/10
    Televisor LCD LED Profissional

    55HFL5573D/10

    Ligação simples

    Desfrute da liberdade de navegar na Internet e ter acesso a uma vasta selecção de aplicações online com o Net TV neste televisor LCD LED ultra-fino para hotéis.

      Televisor LCD LED Profissional

      Ligação simples

      Desfrute da liberdade de navegar na Internet e ter acesso a uma vasta selecção de aplicações online com o Net TV neste televisor LCD LED ultra-fino para hotéis.

      Ligação simples

      Desfrute da liberdade de navegar na Internet e ter acesso a uma vasta selecção de aplicações online com o Net TV neste televisor LCD LED ultra-fino para hotéis.

        Televisor LCD LED Profissional

        Ligação simples

        Desfrute da liberdade de navegar na Internet e ter acesso a uma vasta selecção de aplicações online com o Net TV neste televisor LCD LED ultra-fino para hotéis.

          Ligação simples

          Televisor LED Hotel com NetTV e sistema IP integrados

          • 140 cm (55"), MediaSuite
          • LED
          • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4

          Especificações técnicas

          • 2 colunas frequências médias e altas 10 W, subwoofer 30 W

            Contraste dinâmico do ecrã
            150.000:1
            Tempo de resposta (típico)
            2  ms
            Ângulo de visualização
            178° (H) / 178° (V)
            Melhoramento de ecrã
            Ecrã revestido anti-reflexos

          • 2 colunas frequências médias e altas 10 W, subwoofer 30 W

            Rácio de visualização
            Panorâmico
            Tamanho do ecrã na diagonal (pol.)
            55  polegada
            Tamanho do ecrã na diagonal (métrico)
            140  cm
            Brilho
            400  cd/m²
            Melhoramento de imagem
            • Redução de movimento 3/2 - 2/2
            • Filtro Digital 3D
            • Controlo Activo
            • Melhoramento das cores
            • Melhoramento da transição das cores
            • Redução de Ruído Digital
            • Melhoramento da Transição de Luminância
            • Varrimento progressivo
            • Ajuste da Nitidez
            • Desentrelaçamento MA 3D
            • Correcção automática do tom de pele
            • Melhoramento do contraste dinâmico
            • Processamento: 1080p, 24 / 25 / 30 Hz
            • Processamento: 1080p, 50 / 60 Hz
            • Clear LCD de 100 Hz
            • Pixel Plus HD
            Resolução do painel
            1920x1080p

          • Resolução suportada do ecrã

            Formatos de computador
            • 640 x 480, 60 Hz
            • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
            • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
            • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
            Formatos de vídeo
            • 480i, 60 Hz
            • 480p, 60 Hz
            • 576i, 50 Hz
            • 576p, 50 Hz
            • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
            • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080p, 24, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz

          • Sintonizador/receção/transmissão

            sistema TV
            • PAL I
            • PAL B/G
            • SECAM B/G
            • SECAM L/L'
            • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
            Televisão Digital
            • DVB-T MPEG4
            • DVB-C MPEG4
            • DVB-T2
            Reprodução de vídeo
            • PAL
            • SECAM
            • NTSC

          • Sintonizador/receção/transmissão

            Entrada da antena
            75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
            Bandas do sintonizador
            • Hiperbanda
            • S-Channel
            • UHF
            • VHF
            Número de canais predefinidos
            999

          • Aplicações multimédia

            Ligações multimédia
            USB
            Formatos de reprodução
            • MP3
            • Fotografias JPEG
            • Ficheiros de Slideshow (.alb)
            • H.264/MPEG-4 AVC

          • Funcionalidades

            Ajustes de Formato do Ecrã
            • Expansão de filmes 16:9
            • Panorâmico
            • Super Zoom
            • Formatação Automática
            Teletexto
            1000 páginas de Hipertexto

          • Funcionalidades

            Facilidade de Instalação
            • Plug & Play
            • Modo avançado de hotel
            • ATS: Sistema Sintonização Automática
            • Afinar Sintonia
            • Sintonização digital PLL
            • ACI: Instalação Automática de Canais
            • Atribuição Automática dos Nomes dos Programas
            • Programação automática
            • Clonagem de definições do televisor via USB
            • Bloqueio do menu de instalação
            • Acesso seguro aos menus
            • Bloqueio de teclado
            Fácil de utilizar
            • Nivelador Automático de Volume (AVL)
            • 1 lista de canais analógicos/digitais
            • Visualização no ecrã
            • Lista de Programas
            • Controlo lateral
            • Interface Gráfica do Utilizador
            Relógio
            Temporizador
            Comfort
            • Funcionalidades para Quartos de Hotel
            • Mensagem de boas-vindas
            • Canal de activação
            • Limitação de volume
            • Temporizador
            Guia de Programação Electrónico
            • Guia de programação eletrónico, 8 dias
            • Agora + Próximo EPG
            Funcionalidades interactivas para hotéis
            • Bloqueio de actualização automática de canais
            • Bloqueio de download de software por rede sem fios
            • Actualização remota de software
            • SmartInstall
            Tipo do telecomando
            22AV1104A/10 (RC6)
            Modo de prisão
            Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, sub-campo
            Outras funcionalidades
            Bloqueio Kensington
            Firmware atualizável
            • Firmware atualizável através de USB
            • Firmware actualizável através de RF
            Melhoramentos de teletexto
            • Texto rápido
            • Linha de informações do programa

          • Healthcare

            Comando
            Telecomando multi-dispositivos
            Segurança
            Isolamento duplo de Classe II
            Funcionalidades
            • Saída de auscultador
            • Anulação de som do altifalante principal independente

          • Som

            Sistema de som
            Nicam Estéreo

          • Som

            Potência de saída (RMS)
            Som invisível de 28 W
            Melhoramento do som
            • Nivelador Automático do Volume
            • Incredible Surround
            • Som Inteligente

          • Colunas

            Colunas incorporadas
            2

          • Conetividade

            Número de ligações HDMI
            3
            EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
            • Reprodução com um só toque
            • Standby do sistema
            Outras ligações
            • Entrada VGA de PC+Entrada Áudio E/D
            • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
            • Saída de auscultador

          • Conetividade

            Melhorias de Conectividade
            • Activação Scart
            • Interface Serial Xpress
            • USB2.0
            Número de Scarts
            1
            Ligações frontais/laterais
            • USB 2.0
            • HDMI v1.3
            Ext 2
            Entrada YPbPr

          • Potência

            Alimentação elétrica
            220-240V, 50/60Hz
            Temperatura ambiente
            De 5 °C a 40 °C
            Consumo de energia em modo de espera
            &lt; 0,15 W
            Consumo de energia anual
            96  kW·h

          • Especificações ecológicas

            Segurança
            Estrutura com retardador de chamas
            Baixo consumo em modo de standby
            SIM
            SmartPower Eco
            SIM

          • Acessórios

            Acessórios opcionais
            • Telecomando de configuração 22AV8573/00
            • Montagem na parede (inclinação) 22AV3200/10

          • Acessórios

            Acessórios incluídos
            • Telecomando
            • Pilhas para telecomando
            • Cabo de alimentação
            • Suporte para mesa
            • Folheto de garantia

          • Dimensões

            Profundidade da caixa
            198  mm
            Peso do produto
            26  kg
            Largura do conjunto
            1286  mm
            Largura do conjunto (com suporte)
            1286  mm
            Compatível com suporte de parede
            400 x 400 mm
            Altura da caixa
            873  mm
            Largura da caixa
            1543  mm
            Altura do conjunto
            756  mm
            Profundidade do conjunto
            39,9  mm
            Altura do conjunto (com suporte)
            820  mm
            Profundidade do conjunto (com suporte)
            295  mm
            Peso do produto (+suporte)
            30  kg

          O que está na caixa?

          Outros itens na caixa

          • Pilhas para telecomando
          • Telecomando
          • Cabo de alimentação
          • Suporte de colocação em mesa
          • Folheto de garantia

          Obter assistência para este produto

          Encontre perguntas frequentes, resolução de problemas, manuais do utilizador e sugestões

