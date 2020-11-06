Termos de pesquisa

1

Philips One by Sonicare

Escova de dentes elétrica

HY1200/06
Classificação geral / 5
  • Melhore a sua escovagem com a Philips One Melhore a sua escovagem com a Philips One Melhore a sua escovagem com a Philips One
    -{discount-value}

    Philips One by Sonicare Escova de dentes elétrica

    HY1200/06
    Classificação geral / 5

    • Boas vibrações
    • Estojo de viagem para levar consigo onde quer que esteja
    • Rotina simplificada com orientação de escovagem
    • Uma cor para cada estilo
    • Um carregamento, um mês de escovagem
    Ver todas as vantagens
    This product is only available by subscription
    +

      Philips One by Sonicare Escova de dentes elétrica

      This product is currently out of stock
      You will recieve

      A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

      General terms and conditions

      Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

      Returns & Cancellation

      The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

      Default payments

      In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

      See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

      • Boas vibrações
      • Estojo de viagem para levar consigo onde quer que esteja
      • Rotina simplificada com orientação de escovagem
      • Uma cor para cada estilo
      • Um carregamento, um mês de escovagem
      Ver todas as vantagens

      • Boas vibrações
      • Estojo de viagem para levar consigo onde quer que esteja
      • Rotina simplificada com orientação de escovagem
      • Uma cor para cada estilo
      • Um carregamento, um mês de escovagem
      Ver todas as vantagens
      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Philips One by Sonicare Escova de dentes elétrica

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        • Boas vibrações
        • Estojo de viagem para levar consigo onde quer que esteja
        • Rotina simplificada com orientação de escovagem
        • Uma cor para cada estilo
        • Um carregamento, um mês de escovagem
        Ver todas as vantagens

        Produtos semelhantes

        Ver todos Philips One da Sonicare

          Melhore a sua escovagem com a Philips One

          A nova escova elétrica One limpa melhor os dentes para um sorriso mais brilhante e mais branco. Onde quer que vá, a escova One vai consigo. O seu design elegante e leve e a caixa portátil tornam-na na escova perfeita. Qual é a cor da sua One?
          Boas vibrações

          Boas vibrações

          Pense na escova One como uma escova de dentes manual que funciona melhor e de forma mais rápida: 13 000 microvibrações por minuto e cerdas com contornos limpam suavemente os dentes para um sorriso mais branco e brilhante.

          Estojo de viagem para levar consigo onde quer que esteja

          Estojo de viagem para levar consigo onde quer que esteja

          A escova One foi concebida para levar em viagens para que possa ter os dentes limpos em qualquer lugar. É elegante e leve e adapta-se perfeitamente a um estojo de viagem compacto.

          Rotina simplificada com orientação de escovagem

          Rotina simplificada com orientação de escovagem

          Por vezes, todos nós precisamos de um pouco de orientação. A escova One emite um sinal sonoro a cada 30 segundos, incentivando-o a passar para a parte seguinte da boca. Um sinal sonoro mais longo aos 2 minutos informa-o quando a escovagem está concluída.

          Uma cor para cada estilo

          Uma cor para cada estilo

          De Shadow a Shimmer, Snow a Sage, escolha a cor que melhor se adequar ao seu estilo. Pode misturar e combinar a cabeça da escova com a pega e criar a sua própria combinação de cores.

          Um carregamento, um mês de escovagem

          Um carregamento, um mês de escovagem

          O carregamento da escova One é um procedimento fácil. Basta retirar a tampa, ligar o cabo USB-C e aguardar até a luz indicadora deixar de piscar. Com um único carregamento, pode escovar os dentes durante 30 dias. É um mês de um sorriso mais branco e brilhante.

          Mantenha a escova limpa

          Mantenha a escova limpa

          Os dentistas recomendam a substituição da cabeça da escova a cada três meses para obter os melhores resultados. As cabeças de escova Philips One estão disponíveis numa variedade de cores vibrantes, para que possa atualizar sempre o seu aspeto e a cabeça da escova.

          Especificações técnicas

          • Especificações técnicas

            Tempo de funcionamento (carga total a carga vazia)
            Até 30 dias

          • Design e acabamento

            Cor
            Shadow

          • Compatibilidade

            Compatibilidade com a cabeça da escova
            • Apenas compatível com
            • Pegas Philips One
            Compatibilidade da pega
            • Não compatível com outros
            • As cabeças de escova Philips Sonicare

          • Itens incluídos

            Cabeças de escova
            1 cabeça de escova Philips AdaptiveClean
            Pega
            1 Philips One
            Estojo de viagem
            Estojo de viagem Philips One

          Obter assistência para este produto

          Encontre perguntas frequentes, resolução de problemas, manuais do utilizador e sugestões

          Encontrar um acessório ou peça de substituição

          Ir para acessórios e peças de substituição

          Acessórios

          Veja todas as peças e acessórios

            Produtos sugeridos

              Produtos recentemente consultados

                Críticas

                Seja o primeiro a avaliar este item

                Descubra o

                My Philips

                Registe-se para obter
                vantagens exclusivas

                Subscreve a nossa newsletter

                Um presente de boas-vindas de 10€ de desconto*

                Ofertas exclusivas e acesso antecipado a promoções

                Atualizações sobre as inovações e dicas Philips para um estilo de vida saudável

                *

                Gostaria de receber comunicações promocionais, baseadas nas minhas preferências e nos meus comportamentos, sobre produtos, serviços, eventos e ofertas da Philips. Posso anular facilmente a subscrição a qualquer momento!

                O que significa isto?
                * Termos e condições do voucher
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Todos os direitos reservados.

                Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.