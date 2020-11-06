Se for elegível para redução do IVA em dispositivos médicos, pode solicitá-lo para este produto. O montante do IVA será descontado no preço apresentado acima. Procure os detalhes completos no seu cesto de compras.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Pense na escova One como uma escova de dentes manual que funciona melhor e de forma mais rápida: 13 000 microvibrações por minuto e cerdas com contornos limpam suavemente os dentes para um sorriso mais branco e brilhante.
A escova One foi concebida para levar em viagens para que possa ter os dentes limpos em qualquer lugar. É elegante e leve e adapta-se perfeitamente a um estojo de viagem compacto.
Por vezes, todos nós precisamos de um pouco de orientação. A escova One emite um sinal sonoro a cada 30 segundos, incentivando-o a passar para a parte seguinte da boca. Um sinal sonoro mais longo aos 2 minutos informa-o quando a escovagem está concluída.
De Shadow a Shimmer, Snow a Sage, escolha a cor que melhor se adequar ao seu estilo. Pode misturar e combinar a cabeça da escova com a pega e criar a sua própria combinação de cores.
O carregamento da escova One é um procedimento fácil. Basta retirar a tampa, ligar o cabo USB-C e aguardar até a luz indicadora deixar de piscar. Com um único carregamento, pode escovar os dentes durante 30 dias. É um mês de um sorriso mais branco e brilhante.
Os dentistas recomendam a substituição da cabeça da escova a cada três meses para obter os melhores resultados. As cabeças de escova Philips One estão disponíveis numa variedade de cores vibrantes, para que possa atualizar sempre o seu aspeto e a cabeça da escova.
