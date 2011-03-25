Termos de pesquisa

1

Auscultadores

SHE2670GN/10
Classificação geral / 5
  • Sintonia de cores Sintonia de cores Sintonia de cores
    -{discount-value}

    Auscultadores

    SHE2670GN/10
    Classificação geral / 5

    Sintonia de cores

    Auriculares com som perfeitamente equilibrado e natural.

    This product is only available by subscription
    +

      Infelizmente, este produto não está mais disponível

      Auscultadores

      This product is currently out of stock
      You will recieve

      A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

      General terms and conditions

      Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

      Returns & Cancellation

      The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

      Default payments

      In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

      See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

      Sintonia de cores

      Auriculares com som perfeitamente equilibrado e natural.

      Sintonia de cores

      Auriculares com som perfeitamente equilibrado e natural.

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Infelizmente, este produto não está mais disponível

        Auscultadores

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Sintonia de cores

        Auriculares com som perfeitamente equilibrado e natural.

        Produtos semelhantes

        Ver todos Auriculares

          Sintonia de cores

          Cores distintas personalizáveis

          O design Flexi Grip resistente assegura uma ligação flexível e resistente

          O design Flexi Grip resistente assegura uma ligação flexível e resistente

          Uma peça macia e flexível protege a ligação do cabo contra danos que poderiam ocorrer devido a uma utilização constante.

          Os ímanes em neodímio melhoram o desempenho dos graves e a sensibilidade

          O neodímio é o melhor material para criar um campo magnético forte e maior sensibilidade numa bobina de voz, melhor resposta dos graves e melhor qualidade geral do som.

          As duplas saídas dão o balanço correcto aos tons agudos e graves

          As saídas com design especial para canalizar o ar estabelece o equilíbrio correcto entre os tons agudos e graves para que a experiência sonora seja mais uniforme.

          Com as almofadas ergonómicas tem mais conforto e melhores graves

          O formato especial e os materiais de luxo utilizados nas almofadas para os ouvidos destes auscultadores Philips asseguram uma adaptação perfeita para o máximo conforto. Evitam as perdas de som e melhoram o desempenho dos graves. As almofadas são concebidas para assentarem perfeitamente na área à volta dos ouvidos.

          Especificações técnicas

          • Som

            Sistema acústico
            Aberto
            Tipo de magneto
            Neodímio
            Bobina de voz
            Cobre
            Diafragma
            topo Mylar
            Frequência de resposta
            12 - 22 000  Hz
            Impedância
            16 ohm
            Entrada máxima de corrente
            50 mW
            Sensibilidade
            103 dB
            Diâmetro do altifalante
            13,5 mm
            Tipo
            Dinâmica

          • Conectividade

            Ligação de Cabo
            Dois paralelos, simétrico
            Comprimento do cabo
            1,0 m
            Conector
            3,5 mm estéreo
            Acabamento do conector
            Banhado a crómio
            Tipo de cabo
            Cobre

          • Embalagem interior

            Peso bruto
            0,2222  kg
            Comprimento
            5,9  cm
            Comprimento
            30,4  cm
            Peso líquido
            0,0666  kg
            Tara
            0,1556  kg
            Largura
            9,8  cm
            EAN
            87 12581 58516 7
            Número de embalagens para o consumidor
            6

          • Embalagem exterior

            Peso bruto
            1,0488  kg
            Comprimento
            13,4  cm
            Comprimento
            31,3  cm
            Peso líquido
            0,2664  kg
            Tara
            0,7824  kg
            Largura
            21,3  cm
            EAN
            87 12581 58519 8
            Número de embalagens para o consumidor
            24

          • Dimensões da embalagem

            Profundidade
            3  cm
            Peso bruto
            0,0252  kg
            Peso líquido
            0,0111  kg
            Tara
            0,0141  kg
            Largura
            5  cm
            EAN
            69 23410 70703 8
            Comprimento
            17  cm
            Número de produtos incluídos
            1
            Tipo de embalagem
            Blister

          Obter assistência para este produto

          Encontre perguntas frequentes, resolução de problemas, manuais do utilizador e sugestões

          Produtos sugeridos

            Produtos recentemente consultados

              Críticas

              Seja o primeiro a avaliar este item

              Descubra o

              My Philips

              Registe-se para obter
              vantagens exclusivas

              Subscreve a nossa newsletter

              Um presente de boas-vindas de 10€ de desconto*

              Ofertas exclusivas e acesso antecipado a promoções

              Atualizações sobre as inovações e dicas Philips para um estilo de vida saudável

              *

              Gostaria de receber comunicações promocionais, baseadas nas minhas preferências e nos meus comportamentos, sobre produtos, serviços, eventos e ofertas da Philips. Posso anular facilmente a subscrição a qualquer momento!

              O que significa isto?
              * Termos e condições do voucher
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Todos os direitos reservados.

              Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.