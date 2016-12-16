Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
SHL3265BG/00
Disponível em
Detalhes nítidos com graves de alto impacto
Os SHL3265 proporcionam um desempenho para DJs em ascensão. Diafragmas em neodímio de 40 mm oferecem graves dinâmicos, enquanto as protecções para os ouvidos ajustáveis rodam a 165° para um controlo fácil. Equipados para uma potência de 2000 mW, os auscultadores não apresentam distorções, mesmo a volumes elevados.
Diafragmas de 40 mm/posterior fechada
On-ear
Protecções almofadadas respiráveis
Dobragem compacta
Concebidos a pensar nos aspirantes a DJ, os auriculares dos auscultadores rodam cada um a 165° para uma audição cómoda com um só ouvido enquanto mistura faixas. A rotatividade também pode ser útil durante a audição normal, quando precisa de ouvir sons exteriores.
Concebidos para lhe proporcionar a melhor experiência em movimento, os SHL3260 podem ser dobrados para uma portabilidade perfeita e uma arrumação fácil. O design inteligente e a selecção cuidadosa de componentes, incluindo articulações robustas, permitem que estes sejam manuseados com facilidade.
4.6
de 5
7
Críticas
100%
recomendam este produto
juanima
16/12/2016
España
Muy buen producto.
tiene muy buena calidad .y no rompe cuando se le da volumen. Lo recomiendo.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BG Auriculares con micrófono
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BG Auriculares con micrófono
RAMRaider100
10/08/2016
United Kingdom
Philips SHL 3265 (white) headphones with inline mic, black faux leather ear-pieces & black head-band
Philips SHL 3265 stereo headphones (white model) are imho truly superb and represent remarkable value for money, especially considering that they are presently available at a significant discount from a well-respected High Street retailer that I am unable to mention here. Before adding my considered review to this website, I took the opportunity of playing an extensive selection of different musical styles through this headset, from Orchestral to Heavy Metal, Jazz to Choral and Classical piano to Pop and impressively they never once missed a beat. These ‘cans’ are supremely comfortable and light to wear for extended listening periods and their audio response is very balanced, smooth and linear, with no overly exaggerated frequencies in the lower regions, typified by another famous brand of headphone commonly worn by numerous professional footballers and sports stars. That is ‘not’ to say that these Philips 'phones are 'bass-light' or 'lacking' in any respect, which I can confidently reassure you they most certainly aren’t ! I really appreciate the fact that the Philips SHL 3265 'cans' fold down so neatly, thus usefully occupying much less space when taking them aboard commercial aircraft or perhaps travelling on public transport etc. Being a ‘closed-headphone’ design, they are also far less likely to cause noise-spillage, thereby avoiding potential irritation to adjacent passengers. Inexplicably, I consistently find the sound characteristic of the Philips SHL 3265’s more akin to some established 'open' designs, which is definitely an unexpected but welcome bonus. Unusually, these headphones are terminated with a right-angled 3.5mm four-pole mini-jack, indicating that with some makes of Smartphones (I’m not entirely sure which handsets ?), the incorporated 'inline' microphone can be operated by depressing a small circular button in the lead, which I assume temporarily mutes the music source ? My preferred headphones of choice come from another established brand which cost at least 11 to 12 times the price of these Philips SHL 3265’s, so at this point a comparison between them hardly seems fair. Yet in many respects, the Philips model surprisingly punches way above it’s limit and I was so impressed that I actually went out and purchased an additional pair, which I think says it all !!!! Unreservedly recommended, so purchase with absolute confidence…..5*****
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Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic
Dvs89
22/03/2019
Deutschland
Ausgezeichneter Sound, 5*****
Kopfhörer machen seit Jahren einen hervorragenden Dienst, absolut empfehlenswert
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic