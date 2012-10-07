Termos de pesquisa

Auriculares THE SHOTS

SHO1100BL/10
  • Viciado em graves Viciado em graves Viciado em graves
    Viciado em graves

    Com cores inacreditáveis e graves que fazem vibrar o crânio complementados por cabos reforçados, os Shots são o melhor acessório urbano. Ver todas as vantagens

          Viciado em graves

          Isolamento sonoro e resistência

          • O'Neill
          • Auricular
          • Preto e azul

          Revestimentos dos auriculares em 3 tamanhos para adaptação personalizada

          Obtenha a adaptação perfeita com os três pares de revestimentos para auricular incluídos nos seus auriculares Philips O'Neill.

          Diafragmas dinâmicos melhorados de 9 mm fornecem graves profundos e nitidez

          Deixe-se surpreender diariamente pelo som equilibrado e graves potentes dos diafragmas de 9 mm melhorados.

          Alterne entre música a chamadas com microfone e o comando incorporados

          Alterne entre música e chamadas com um só dedo, utilizando o microfone e o comando incorporados. Isto permite-lhe manter-se ligado à sua música e às pessoas que importam com toda a facilidade.

          O conector em forma de L aumenta a resistência e a duração do cabo

          Desfrute de música durante mais tempo com um conector de cabo reforçado em forma de L que torna estes auscultadores mais resistentes e mais duradouros.

          Mergulhe no ritmo com revestimentos de auriculares com isolamento de som

          Bloqueie o mundo exterior enquanto desfruta as suas músicas favoritas com revestimentos de auriculares com isolamento de som. Estes adaptam-se confortavelmente ao seu canal auditivo, criando um excelente isolamento de som.

          Cabo em tecido ultra resistente e anti-emaranhamento

          Viva a sua vida de forma que desejar sem se preocupar com o seu cabo. Este cabo em tecido resistente e anti-emaranhamento aguentará tudo a que o seu estilo de vida activo o sujeitar.

          Especificações técnicas

          • Som

            Sistema acústico
            Fechado
            Diafragma
            topo Mylar
            Frequência de resposta
            6 - 23 500  Hz
            Impedância
            16  ohms
            Tipo de magneto
            Neodímio
            Entrada máxima de corrente
            50  mW
            Sensibilidade
            105  dB
            Diâmetro do altifalante
            8,6  mm
            Tipo
            Dinâmica
            Bobina de voz
            CU

          • Conectividade

            Comprimento do cabo
            1,2  m
            Conector
            3,5  mm
            Acabamento do conector
            banhado a crómio
            Tipo de cabo
            OFC
            Ligação de Cabo
            simétrico

          • Dimensões da embalagem

            EAN
            69 23410 71756 3
            Número de produtos incluídos
            1
            Tipo de embalagem
            Blister
            Profundidade
            3  cm
            Peso bruto
            0,063  kg
            Comprimento
            17,2  cm
            Peso líquido
            0,014  kg
            Tara
            0,049  kg
            Tipo de disposição na prateleira
            Ambos
            Largura
            9,5  cm

          • Embalagem interior

            Peso bruto
            0,231  kg
            GTIN
            2 69 23410 71756 7
            Comprimento
            10,5  cm
            Comprimento
            17,6  cm
            Peso líquido
            0,042  kg
            Número de embalagens para o consumidor
            3
            Tara
            0,189  kg
            Largura
            10,2  cm

          • Embalagem exterior

            Peso bruto
            2,179  kg
            GTIN
            1 69 23410 71756 0
            Comprimento
            24,8  cm
            Comprimento
            37,5  cm
            Peso líquido
            0,336  kg
            Número de embalagens para o consumidor
            24
            Tara
            1,843  kg
            Largura
            22,7  cm

          • Dimensões do produto

            Profundidade
            2,55  cm
            Comprimento
            2,35  cm
            Peso
            0,014  kg
            Largura
            1,22  cm

