Viciado em graves
Com cores inacreditáveis e graves que fazem vibrar o crânio complementados por cabos reforçados, os Shots são o melhor acessório urbano. Ver todas as vantagens
Infelizmente, este produto não está mais disponível
Se for elegível para redução do IVA em dispositivos médicos, pode solicitá-lo para este produto. O montante do IVA será descontado no preço apresentado acima. Procure os detalhes completos no seu cesto de compras.
Obtenha a adaptação perfeita com os três pares de revestimentos para auricular incluídos nos seus auriculares Philips O'Neill.
Deixe-se surpreender diariamente pelo som equilibrado e graves potentes dos diafragmas de 9 mm melhorados.
Alterne entre música e chamadas com um só dedo, utilizando o microfone e o comando incorporados. Isto permite-lhe manter-se ligado à sua música e às pessoas que importam com toda a facilidade.
Desfrute de música durante mais tempo com um conector de cabo reforçado em forma de L que torna estes auscultadores mais resistentes e mais duradouros.
Bloqueie o mundo exterior enquanto desfruta as suas músicas favoritas com revestimentos de auriculares com isolamento de som. Estes adaptam-se confortavelmente ao seu canal auditivo, criando um excelente isolamento de som.
Viva a sua vida de forma que desejar sem se preocupar com o seu cabo. Este cabo em tecido resistente e anti-emaranhamento aguentará tudo a que o seu estilo de vida activo o sujeitar.
Dimensões da embalagem
Embalagem interior
Embalagem exterior
Dimensões do produto
Conectividade
Som
