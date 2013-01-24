Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Experience solutions

A multi-sensorial experience for cardiology patients and staff

Patients who enter a hospital may be frightened as they are anxious about the outcome and the procedure itself.
Patients who enter a hospital may be frightened as they are anxious about the outcome and the procedure itself.

Philips has considered every aspect of the interventional experience – from preparation, to procedure and post procedure. In each, we use technologies that improve the experience for patient and staff. We draw upon the capabilities of Philips Healthcare, Philips Consumer Lifestyle and Philips Lighting to create the Ambient Experience Interventional Suite.

Patients relinquish control to relative strangers when they agree to any catheterization procedure. Fear of the unknown fosters nervousness and anxiety. Ambient Experience returns some sense of control by allowing the patient to choose a room ‘theme’ using a wireless touch screen prior to the procedure, transforming the space.

Diffused overhead lighting coupled with dynamic lighting produces a soft, pleasant effect. Walls appear to fade away. Calming sounds and accompanying images wrap the patient in a relaxing ambience.

Ambient Experience is a unique way of shaping and customizing theinterventional environment to meet the specific requirements of cliniciansand patients.

 

Learn how we can support your cardiology rooms with Ambient Experience solutions.
*

Dados de Contacto

* Este campo é obrigatório
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Especifique o motivo do seu contacto para nos permitir prestar-lhe um melhor serviço.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

O que isto significa?
Final CEE consent

Transforming healthcare into human care

 

Learn more about the unique benefits Philips Ambient Experience solutions can bring to your patients' care.

 

Learn more

More Ambient Experience room solutions

Radiology room solutions
Radiology room solutions >
Oncology room solutions
Oncology room solutions >
ED room solutions
ED room solutions >

Enhancements

Resources

  • Ambient Experience: Turning healthcare into human care

    Ambient Experience: Turning healthcare into human care

    Ingenia Ambient Experience

    Ingenia Ambient Experience

  • Ambient Experience: Patient Perspective

    Ambient Experience: Patient Perspective

    Customer Stories

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand
    É profissional de saúde?
    Por favor, selecione a opção
    Validar Cancelar

    Aviso:

    A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.