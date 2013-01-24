Philips has considered every aspect of the interventional experience – from preparation, to procedure and post procedure. In each, we use technologies that improve the experience for patient and staff. We draw upon the capabilities of Philips Healthcare, Philips Consumer Lifestyle and Philips Lighting to create the Ambient Experience Interventional Suite.



Patients relinquish control to relative strangers when they agree to any catheterization procedure. Fear of the unknown fosters nervousness and anxiety. Ambient Experience returns some sense of control by allowing the patient to choose a room ‘theme’ using a wireless touch screen prior to the procedure, transforming the space.



Diffused overhead lighting coupled with dynamic lighting produces a soft, pleasant effect. Walls appear to fade away. Calming sounds and accompanying images wrap the patient in a relaxing ambience.



Ambient Experience is a unique way of shaping and customizing theinterventional environment to meet the specific requirements of cliniciansand patients.



Learn how we can support your cardiology rooms with Ambient Experience solutions.