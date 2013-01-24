Página inicial
A multi-sensorial experience for emergency care patients and staff

Key attributes
We focus on four key attributes that contribute to an exceptional patient experience. These are comfort, human contact, personalization, and efficiency.

At Philips we believe a kinder, gentler approach to the healthcare environment benefits patient, family, and staff alike. Tempering the stress of a medical emergency enhances the overall quality and efficiency of care. A transformation in healthcare transformational in both vision and function.

Leveraging our expertise in healthcare technology and consumer design, we can, for example, conduct a careful assessment of your emergency department processes, followed by recommendations for adjustments to your clinical workflow and modifications to the surrounding environment.

Philips can help you see your Emergency Department through the eyes of your patients, looking beyond the walls, the beds, and the medical equipment to the tenor of the space itself.

The result? A differentiating factor for your healthcare environment. Discover the transformational benefits of an ED redefined by Ambient Experience.

 

Learn how we can support your emergency rooms with Ambient Experience solutions.
Transforming healthcare into human care

 

Learn more about the unique benefits Philips Ambient Experience solutions can bring to your patients' care.

 

Learn more

