Enhance healthcare experiences across your care settings

"The Philips design team – they get healthcare. They understand what a patient is experiencing; they understand what the patient feels. So they design the workflow to complement the ambient environment. They gave us some fantastic ideas."

 

Elise MacCarroll
Administrative Director, Florida Hospital

We offer a holistic approach in transforming the overall patient and staff experience across your care setting. A multidisciplinary team of experts will collaborate with patients, staff and key stakeholders to deliver consulting solutions with a people-centric approach, ranging from experience analysis, to experience design and implementation.

We employ proven methodology to assess your current situation, pinpoint areas we can positively influence and then offer recommendations for implementation. Insights are prioritized and translated into customized, meaningful environments that can enhance patient satisfaction, increase staff productivity, optimize workflow and establish a unique brand differentiator for your healthcare facility.

 

Learn more about our experience consulting services for your organization.
Care personalization to improve efficiency and comfort

Ambient Experience room solutions

Ambient Experience room solutions

Transforming healthcare into human care, with dynamic light, projection and sound to bring comfort to patients

 

  Broward Infusion Center

    Broward Infusion Center

