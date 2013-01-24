Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

ComfortClassic Máscara nasal

ComfortClassic

Máscara nasal

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

Com seu novo espaçador de gel de duas posições, seu almofadado de silicone de fina membrana e o porto exalatório totalmente silencioso, a máscara nasal ComfortClassic é a máscara onde mora o conforto.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
Membrane-thin silicone cushion || Maior conforto

Almofadado de silicone de fina membrana para vedação confortável

A membrana externa enche de ar criando vedação. O almofadado reformulado aumenta o conforto de paciente.
Two-position gel spacer || Estável e de fácil ajuste

Espaçador de gel de duas posições para encontrar um ajuste preciso

Maior conforto e estabilidade. O espaçador molda a testa do usuário e oferece mais formas de encontrar um ajuste preciso.
Premium headgear || Maior conforto

Apoio de cabeça Premium faz ajuste e encaixe instantâneos

Nosso headgear que cabe em quase todos os usuários ajusta-se facilmente, com quatro pontos para um ajuste seguro e personalizado.
Thicker inner layer || Estável e de fácil ajuste

Camada interna mais espessa fornece um ajuste seguro

A camada interna aumenta a estabilidade e permite um ajuste mais confortável ao redor do nariz e lábio superior.
Three-piece design || Maior conforto

Design em três peças para fácil manutenção

Design em três peças para fácil manutenção
Latex free || Maior conforto

Sem látex para pacientes sensíveis

Sem látex para pacientes sensíveis
Silent exhalation port || Maior conforto

Porto exalatório silencioso para uso sem ruídos

Porto exalatório silencioso para uso sem ruídos
Saiba o que significa quando os produtos são certificados pelos Regulamentos relativos aos dispositivos médicos da União Europeia (MDR da UE)

Documentação

Brochura (5)

Brochura

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand