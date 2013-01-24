A Alice 6 LDx é um sistema de diagnóstico de sono completo, fácil de entender. Permite que a equipe foque mais no paciente e menos no equipamento. Junte estação base com o cabeçal LDxS para 19 entradas de EEG ou o LDxN para 32 entradas de EEG.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.