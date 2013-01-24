Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

LDxS &amp; LDxN Cabeçais Conectores

LDxS & LDxN Cabeçais

Conectores

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

Os cabeçais LDxS e LDxN podem ser pareadas com a estação base Alice 6 LDx para um sistema completo e fácil de entender que permite a sua equipe focar mais no paciente e menos no equipamento.

Contacte-nos

Documentação

Brochura (1)

Brochura

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand