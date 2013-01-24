Página inicial
FlashPoint Interventional X-ray system

FlashPoint Allura Xper FD10/10

Interventional X-ray system

The tools you need for minimally invasive procedures are yours with this biplane fixed X-ray system. Exceptional visualization of cardiac anatomy during examinations.

Philips Flat Detector technology || Superb image quality at low do

Philips Flat Detector technology delivers exceptional image quality

Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast and sharpness, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.
Xper Settings || Efficient workflow

Xper Settings to streamline procedures

Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Allura 3D-RA || Live Image Guidance

Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization

As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. Allura 3D-RA delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers excellent visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.
Refurbishment process || Best practice refurbishment

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Philips engineers assemble the Allura Xper FlashPoint systems from the ground up. The system geometry is fully refurbished to look and perform like new, while all major components (X-ray tubes, table, detectors, monitors) are brand new.
Allura 3D-CA || Live Image Guidance

Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature

Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) software provides high quality, reconstructed 3D images of relevant vessel structure and data indications to support a more confident decision. The 3D model provides a superb view of torturous vasculature, high-angle lesions and bifurcations, with minimal foreshortening. You may assess the coronary anatomy, from any angle, for stent selection or intervention planning.
Award winning program || Best practice refurbishment

Award winning program means winning performance

Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select and FlashPoint systems.
Biplane design || Superb image quality at low do

Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy

The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
StentBoost || Live Image Guidance

StentBoost to enhance visualization

StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working. This image can support you in placing the stent accurately the first time, may shorten procedures and potentially reduce the need for additional ones.
Dedicated settings || Superb image quality at low do

Dedicated settings provide efficient operation

The Allura Xper FD10/10 offers dedicated cardiac, pediatric, and electrophysiology settings, to manage X-ray dose during minimally invasive procedures.

