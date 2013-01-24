Página inicial
FlashPoint Interventional X-ray system

FlashPoint Allura Xper FD20/20

Interventional X-ray system

This highly evolved system combines the proven stable geometry of the Allura family with 3D image guidance to facilitate workflow from diagnosis to final check. Ideal for integrated neurovascular procedures.

Características
Full access stand || Superb image quality and cover

Full access stand for excellent coverage

This biplane system is designed for fast and flexible imaging. The specially designed ergonomic lateral arm provides a wide variety of projections to support challenging interventions. Its compact size provides excellent patient access and frees up working space for staff and equipment.
XperCT || Live Image Guidance

XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab

XperCT provides CT-like imaging in the neuro suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during and after an interventional procedure.
Personalized settings || Intuitive design

Personalized settings reduce mouse clicks

Each physician can personalize the settings for specific vascular and neurovascular interventions.
Refurbishment process || Best practice refurbishment

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Philips engineers assemble the Allura Xper FlashPoint systems from the ground up. The system geometry is fully refurbished to look and perform like new, while all major components (X-ray tubes, table, detectors, monitors) are brand new.
BodyGuard patient protection || Superb image quality and cover

BodyGuard supports high movement speeds

Philips’ exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds in the frontal stand. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second.
Award winning program || Best practice refurbishment

Award winning program means winning performance

Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select and FlashPoint systems.
Rotational Scan || Superb image quality and cover

Rotational scan for real-time, 3D impressions

Rotational Scan is an acquisition protocol that acquires a range of projections. It is used to create real-time, 3D impressions of complex vasculature and coronary arteries to help manage time, X-ray dose and contrast medium. The wide rotation range provides a complete evaluation of the anatomy. The stand’s excellent stability enables precise positioning and high reproducibility, resulting in high quality images. Rotational scan can rotate in several planes.

