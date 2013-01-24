The GreenLine Achieva 1.5T offers a highly affordable state-of-the-art Achieva 1.5T system by combining new hardware and software with the economy of a pre-owned certified magnet. Get premium clinical performance & a productive lifetime.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The system is equipped with a pre-owned certified magnet, offering true value for your money. The system is also provided with new covers, a new table, and new electronics.
SENSE || State-of-the-art performance
SENSE the gold standard in parallel imaging
SENSE can be combined with virtually every scan method for clinical benefits such as reduced scan times, higher temporal resolution and enhanced spatial resolution.
8, 16, or 32 channels || Adapt it to your needs
8, 16, or 32 channels to suit your needs
Choose the number of channels to fit your clinical needs and volume of studies. These include 8, 16, or 32 channels.
Refurbishment process || Best practice refurbishment
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.
PowerSave & Compact Siting || Economic value
PowerSave & Compact Siting for lower cost of ownership
Save up to 50% on operational energy consumption with PowerSave. Our Compact Siting approach, which enables installation in an average of under 10 days, helps you get your MR system in operation quickly and economically.
Advanced viewing & processing to increase throughput
Take advantage of Philips MR Extended WorkSpace, where you can prepare, process, and report your exam at any location – leaving your scanner free for optimized throughput. It duplicates your scanner console's viewing and processing capabilities and offers advanced applications.
Choose your gradients || Adapt it to your needs
Choose your gradients for optimum performance
The system is available with new, powerful Pulsar HP gradients. They provide excellent performance with gradient amplitudes up to 33 mT/m or slew rates up to 122 mT/m/ms.
Award winning program || Best practice refurbishment
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.
