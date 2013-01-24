Página inicial
EmboGuide Workflow-based embolization guidance

EmboGuide

Workflow-based embolization guidance

EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides the first workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions. One study showed EmboGuide detects 50% more feeders than standard DSA¹

  • *The DualPhase functionality is available with Allura systems release 8.2 or higher. It allows XperCT to perform two rotational scans with a user defined delay between them

