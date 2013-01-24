Página inicial
AlluraClarity Sistema de Raio-X de intevenção de baixa dose

AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology

Sistema de Raio-X de intevenção de baixa dose

AlluraClarity com a tecnologia ClarityIQ oferece alta qualidade de imagem para uma ampla gama de procedimentos clínicos, conseguindo excelente visibilidade nas doses ultra baixas de raios-x para pacientes de todos os tamanhos.

Características
ClarityIQ || Otimização de imagem inteligen

ClarityIQ para imagens de alta qualidade, acionáveis

A tecnologia poderosa de processamento de imagem ClarityIQ incorpora processamento de imagens moderno, em tempo real, desenvolvido pela Philips Research e baseado na moderna tecnologia de computação paralela. Avançado processamento de imagem ajuda a ajustar outros aspectos do sistema, incluindo o uso de pequeno spot focal, filtração cobre consistente e saída inferior do tubo mA. Tudo para oferecer imagens de alta qualidade para ajudar a intervenções orientadas.
AlluraClarity family || Excelente gestão de dose

Família AlluraClarity para a imagem de alta qualidade com baixa dose

Conheça uma revolucionária nova geração de sistemas de raios-x intervencionistas. A família AlluraClarity fornece imagens de alta qualidade para uma gama completa de procedimentos clínicos em dose ultra baixa.
Live Image Guidance || Suíte completa de aplicações c

Orientação de imagem ao vivo simplifica procedimentos e fluxo de trabalho

Simplifique os procedimentos e suporte fluxos de trabalho eficientes para uma ampla gama de intervenções com orientação de imagem ao vivo. Pixel Shift automático, redução de ruído e aprimoramento de imagem contribuam para orientação de imagem ao vivo de Neuroradiologia intervencionista. Orientação de imagem ao vivo em eletrofisiologia se beneficia dos aprimoramentos de imagem de cateteres e dispositivos de ablação. Redução de ruído espacial é usada nas intervenções endovasculares para obter delineação de vaso sanguíneo, mesmo em áreas com movimento do intestino. E para cardiologia intervencionista, compensação de movimento é o principal parâmetro.
Fine-tuned parameters || Otimização de imagem inteligen

Parâmetros de ajuste delicado libera todo o potencial de AlluraClarity

Para utilizar a tecnologia de ClarityIQ em o seu pleno potencial, nós fizemos ajuste delicado em mais de 500 parâmetros do sistema (tubo, detector, processamento de imagem, etc.) para cada área de aplicação. Isto permite excelente visualização das coronárias e os movimentos da parede cardíaca e através dos movimentos do intestino e respiratórios. Para eletrofisiologia, significa obter uma excelente visualização das regiões de interesse e dispositivos de ablação. Ao usar Automatic Pixel Shift no DSA e roteiro de fluoroscopia, você pode obter visualização melhorada da vasculatura neuro.
Ultra low dose imaging || Excelente gestão de dose

Imagem de dose ultra baixa amplia opções de tratamento

À medida que as intervenções se tornam cada vez mais complexas, seus desafios multiplicam. Um desafio é o número crescente de pacientes com IMC elevado. Visualizar sua anatomia pode exigir aumento de níveis de dose e alongar o tempo de fluoroscopia. Imagem de dose ultra baixa do AlluraClarity assume esse desafio. Amplie suas opções de tratamento, mesmo com pacientes obesos e de alto risco.
Real-time Pixel Shift || Otimização de imagem inteligen

Pixel Shift em tempo real reduz os artefatos de movimento

Ao alinhar imagens com as outras antes de subtração, Pixel Shift em tempo real ajuda a reduzir artefatos de movimento.
Motion Compensation || Otimização de imagem inteligen

Compensação de movimento reduz o desfoque de movimento

ClarityIQ agora pode aplicar a compensação de movimento para algoritmos de filtragem temporais, para reduzir o desfoque de imagem em áreas de alto-movimento da anatomia.
Advanced Spatial Filtering || Otimização de imagem inteligen

Filtragem espacial avançada reduz ruído

ClarityIQ usa filtragem espacial avançada para destacar estruturas e reduzir o impacto do ruído de fundo em uma imagem. Arquitetura de computação paralela, de alta velocidade aumenta a filtragem em tempo real.
Image Enhancement || Otimização de imagem inteligen

Aprimoramento de imagem otimiza imagens para aplicação clínica

Este módulo de ClarityIQ otimiza a apresentação da imagem com base na aplicação clínica e gosto do usuário. Contraste, brilho e realce de borda são algumas das muitas variáveis que são otimizadas.

