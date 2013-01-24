Termos de pesquisa
AlluraClarity com a tecnologia ClarityIQ oferece alta qualidade de imagem para uma ampla gama de procedimentos clínicos, conseguindo excelente visibilidade nas doses ultra baixas de raios-x para pacientes de todos os tamanhos.
ClarityIQ para imagens de alta qualidade, acionáveis
Família AlluraClarity para a imagem de alta qualidade com baixa dose
Orientação de imagem ao vivo simplifica procedimentos e fluxo de trabalho
Parâmetros de ajuste delicado libera todo o potencial de AlluraClarity
Imagem de dose ultra baixa amplia opções de tratamento
Pixel Shift em tempo real reduz os artefatos de movimento
Compensação de movimento reduz o desfoque de movimento
Filtragem espacial avançada reduz ruído
Aprimoramento de imagem otimiza imagens para aplicação clínica
