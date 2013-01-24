By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
2D Perfusion é um produto de software executado no Interventional Workspot que oferece informações funcionais sobre perfusão tecidual baseadas em uma série de angiografia por subtração digital (DSA). Como tal, ele pode visualizar diversos parâmetros funcionais. A angiografia por subtração digital é um tipo de técnica de fluoroscopia usada em radiologia intervencionista para elucidar vasos sanguíneos em um cenário ósseo ou de tecido mole denso. A imagens são produzidas subtraindo uma imagem de pré-contraste de outras que são adquiridas mais tarde, quando o meio de contraste tiver sido introduzido em uma estrutura, proporcionando uma imagem clara da estrutura do vaso sem outras estruturas.
2D Perfusion-a || 2D Perfusion
2D Perfusion
Quando se comparam as imagens pré e pós-cirurgia, é possível desenhar uma região de interesse, e ela será automaticamente desenhada na imagem comparativa. Além disso, o sistema calcula a curva de densidade no tempo das duas imagens, para avaliar mais facilmente as diferenças pré- e pós-cirúrgicas.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.