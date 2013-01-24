When setting pedicle screws, a stent graft, or
inserting a pacemaker lead, your X-ray
system provides crucial guidance. We have
re-defined teamwork during surgical imaging
so you can experience a new level of efficiency in
surgical procedures.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Transform your surgical procedures with tablet-like simplicity. Operators just touch the screen on the mobile C-arm to position the shutters and iris on Last Image Hold. All high level functions are clearly displayed. At each step you only see the features you need, making it easy to find the right selections.
Improves communication for easy positioning
ClearGuide and color coding on the C-arm provide a uniform reference for the operator and physician. Our user tests showed that communication about system positioning improved significantly when they used ClearGuide.¹
Cuts re-positioning
Reduces repositioning
time by 42%¹
With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it to speed up re-positioning. The system displays both the current position and the saved position, which guides the operator back to the exact projection required.
Ease of use confirmed by user study²
To quantify the benefits of the Veradius Unity mobile X-ray in clinical practice, we put its novel design through a rigorous set of user tests. During the tests, 30 clinicians performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. 80% of participants scored Veradius Unity as easier to use².
Easy patient access
The shape of the C-arc provides ample room to easily access and image normal sized and obese patients. There is plenty of space for the surgeon to work around patients. It is easy to position the C-arm, even for difficult projections.
Exceptional image quality
Delivers consistent, undistorted edge-to-edge image quality and superb contrast resolution to support critical decisions. Take a high resolution digital exposure to check device placement. Get sharp cardiac images at 30 frames per second.
Outlining made simple
To easily mark a bifurcation or stent position on live fluoroscopy images, the Outlining tool allows you to draw on the touchscreen of the Mobile Viewing Station using a stylus pen or your finger. Press undo to correct.
Enhanced clarity for metal objects
To reduce artifacts from metal objects, such as orthopedic implants, Metal Correction can be applied during imaging. It adjusts contrast and brightness of images to enhance image quality when metal objects are present in the field of view.
Manage dose efficiently
Now it’s easier to select relevant acquisition settings at the touchscreen on the C-arm. These are automatically applied to get the required image quality for a specific procedure and anatomy without using more X-ray dose than necessary.
Superb images and low exposure
A full range of radiation dose management features such as beam filters, monoblock design for sharp pulses, and removable grid enhance excellent dose efficiency.
System uptime to meet your needs
Remote Services links your Philips Healthcare equipment to our global Remote Services Customer Care Centers to enhance high system uptime. Services that formerly required onsite visits are now available by connecting to our remote experts, including system error identification, diagnosis, troubleshooting, and immediate remote repair online.
¹ Referring to Sauro’s study results: Top 10% for ease of use is based on an average score of 83.5 on the System Usability Scale (SUS) by 15 users in an independent study, interacting with the C-arm software’s user interface.
The SUS was developed by J.Sauro (See “A Practical Guide to the System Usability Scale: background, Benchmarks, & Best Practices, “by J. Sauro, 2011, Denver, CO, USA, Measuring Usability LLC.)
Sauro’s study tested the ease of use of 500 consumer and commercial products and did not necessarily include mobile surgery C-arms.
² Referring to the UseLab GmbH user test: Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.
