PrimaryDiagnost Cost effective radiography system

PrimaryDiagnost

Cost effective radiography system

PrimaryDiagnost gives you access to a Philips radiography system with an excellent price/performance ratio. Capable of a wide range of exam types, it will boost your clinical confidence, help deliver fast diagnoses, and expand your medical services.

Especificações

Tubo de raio-X
Tubo de raio-X
Dual-focus rotating anode tube
  • Focal spots: 0.6 / 1.2
Maximum voltage
  • 125 kV
Tube overload protection
  • Yes
Generator
Generator
High-voltage generator
  • 50 kW
Anatomically Programmed Radiography
  • Yes
Automatic Exposure Control
  • Standard in DR / optional in AR
Tube overload protection
  • Yes
Automatic mains voltage compensation
  • Yes
Documentation of post-exposure data
  • Yes
Vertical stand
Vertical stand
Vertical stand with 3 AEC chambers
  • -
Vertical lift maximum
  • 1320 mm
Central beam minimum upper floor
  • 370 mm (AR), 360 mm (DR)
Central beam maximum upper floor
  • 1690 mm
Standard grid
  • 43 line/cm, R: 12:1, fo:1550 mm
Object-to-image receiver distance (AR)
  • 63 mm
Object-to-detector distance (DR)
  • 53 mm
X-ray tube floor stand
X-ray tube floor stand
Longitudinal travel
  • 1800 mm
Vertical travel
  • 350 to 1890 mm
Rotation of tube around vertical axis
  • -90° to +90°
X-ray tube rotation
  • -120° to +120°
Source-image-distance
  • Max. 1200 mm for table, Max. 2500 mm for vertical stand
Radiographic table
Radiographic table
Radiographic table
  • with floating tabletop and 3 AEC chambers
Table height
  • 755 mm
Tabletop dimensions
  • 2200 mm x 800 mm
Maximum patient weight
  • 180 kg
Tabletop travel
  • Longitudinal +/- 235 mm (center to left and right 235 mm) Transverse +/- 85 mm (center to left and right 85 mm)
Standard grid
  • 43 line/cm, R: 12:1, fo:1050 mm
Eleva workspot (DR system only)
Eleva workspot (DR system only)
Powerful computer
  • 500 GB total hard disk, 203 GB for image data
Storage capacity
  • 8 GB
LCD color monitor
  • 19"
Central operating workspot for entire X-ray examination
  • Yes
UNIQUE
  • Instant image processing with UNIQUE image processing software
Integrated generator console
  • Yes
DICOM software
  • Optional
DICOM licenses
  • Yes
Detector (DR system only)
Detector (DR system only)
Digital tethered detector with High Stability Scinitillator
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 2304 pixel x 2800 pixel
Pixel size
  • 150 µm, with a pixel depth of 14 bits

