Philips & MAQUET We allign to keep hybrid OR simple

Philips & MAQUET

We allign to keep hybrid OR simple

A truly multifunctional room for any open or minimally invasive procedure. We have aligned with MAQUET to seamlessly integrate the best-in-class interventional X-ray with a best-in-class operating room table.

