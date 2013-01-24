Página inicial
Hybrid Suite An OR that meets your critical needs

Hybrid Suite

An OR that meets your critical needs

In the changing healthcare landscape, the Hybrid Suite opens the door to new procedures in an environment designed to perform a wide range of open and minimally invasive treatments in the best way. It has the potential to put your facility at the forefront of clinical excellence, while helping you reduce the cost of care.

How to create the Hybrid Suite you envision

We want to help you translate your vision of a better care environment into reality. To do that, we work closely with your stakeholders to design a Hybrid Suite that meets their unique clinical and financial needs – a visionary care environment where medical specialists can work smoothly together. Based on our global experience and alliance partnerships, our design and project teams help you streamline the entire process from initial concept to realization and operational support. By tapping into our experience from designing over 500 Hybrid Suites around the globe, we’ve created an overview of the process, tips, and best practices for you.
AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ

Our AlluraClarity family with ClarityIQ technology is the latest breakthrough in our commitment to reduce radiation exposure for patients and clinical staff working in the Hybrid Suite. ClarityIQ maintains equivalent image quality with a radically-reduced dose level. This helps improve outcomes and reduces dose as a barrier to new procedures and techniques.
Optimal use of space

Philips unique FlexMove ceiling suspension for our Allura X-ray systems provides a full range of positioning flexibility around the room to accommodate the workflows of minimally-invasive, open surgical, and hybrid procedures. This ceiling-mounted X-ray solution allows you to increase your image coverage and provides exceptional access to your patient because there is no fixed foot mount in the way. You can easily move the system to reduce inconvenience for the medical team, and you don’t have to worry about driving over cables on the floor with your equipment. A ceiling-mounted system is also easy to clean.
MAQUET MAGNUS OR table

The Allura/MAGNUS combination seamlessly integrates best in-class interventional X-ray with a best-in-class OR table for a truly multifunctional room suitable for conventional surgery, hybrid surgery, or interventions. The Allura and MAGNUS table are completely synchronized, so you benefit from automatic position control (APC), bolus chase procedures, and 3D software tools. The table can be outfitted with a radiotranslucent tabletop in different lengths for endovascular and hybrid procedures, or a modular tabletop for open surgery. Tabletops can be easily exchanged using the transporter, allowing smooth transfer of patients between procedures.
DoseAware

The DoseAware family offers immediate feedback on dose to increase radiation awareness and help manage occupational medical radiation exposure to physicians and staff. It provides real-time dose feedback in the examination room to track their radiation exposure during each shift, as well as procedure-based data for deeper insight into staff exposure trends and behavior. A personal dose meter helps you track when and where dose was acquired, so you can take appropriate action during a procedure. Colored displays in the examination room also help you easily check your exposure level with one glance.
Interventional Tools

Work with greater clinical confidence by having access to superb quality images, unique live 3D imaging capabilities and innovative imaging solutions. This will support you in planning, visualization and Live Image Guidance of even the most challenging procedures.

