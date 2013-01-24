Termos de pesquisa
Philips introduces the NeuroSuite featuring the Allura FD20/15 interventional X-ray system. This integrated solution is designed to enhance your treatment capabilities and support more effective device guidance and placement in every procedure.
AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ: Achieve 73% reduction in dose
Next generation 16 bit flat detectors: Never before seen details
PerfectFit FD20/15 detector design: Full access and brain coverage
AneurysmFlow: Enhances insight into cerebral aneurysm
Enhanced VasoCT: Unmatched spatial resolution
AlluraClarity with automatic motion compensation: Removes skull and motion artifacts
Neuro Head Holder: Fewer retakes for restless patients
Multi-modality image guidance: Supports confident navigation
2D Perfusion: Easily identify perfusion differences
FlexVision XL display: Zoom images at full resolution
Advanced Conductive Cooling: Consistent imaging performance
New imaging capabilities for stroke workflow: Supports all aspects of stroke treatment
