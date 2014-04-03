Página inicial
A Philips Healthcare é parte da Philips Electronics, e os seus colaboradores estão comprometidos com o cumprimento de nossos Principios Gerais de Negócios ou GBP.

Como uma empresa de saúde comprometida em fornecer tecnologia e serviços que permitem aos prestadores de cuidados de saúde a alcançar a excelência clínica e inovadora, a Philips Healthcare enfrenta desafios e obrigações éticas e de conformidades. Por isso, complementaram o GBP com um programa de conformidade para cuidados com a saúde.

 

Learn more about our compliance programs.
 
Philips Healthcare 2014 programa de conformidade


A Philips Healthcare, líder mundial no crescente mercando de dispositivos médicos e de diagnóstico, está empenhada em fornecer tecnologia e serviços que permitem aos prestadores de cuidados com a saúde a alcançar a excelência clínica e inovadora.

A Philips também está comprometida com a realização de negócios estrategicamente ligados com a nossa missão, visão e valores. O programa de conformidade Philips é um componente vital de um compromisso com o mais alto padrão de conduta ética corporativa.

Annual Certification of Compliance with the Corporate Comprehensive Compliance Program for California


Philips Healthcare, a division of Philips Electronics North America Corp., and its affiliates (“Philips”), has established and is operating under a Comprehensive Compliance Program (“CCP”).

Where applicable, is in accordance with the “Compliance Program Guidance for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers” issued by the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (“CPG”), and the AdvaMed and NEMA/MITA Codes of Ethics on Interactions with Healthcare Providers (“Device Industry Codes”).

Not a drug manufacturer
Because Philips is a medical device manufacturer – not a drug manufacturer – certain guidance set forth in the CPG does not apply to Philips and its operations. Similarly, Philips’ CCP is based on Device Industry Codes and not the PhRMA Code of Ethics for the pharmaceutical industry.

With these clarifications and Philips’ good faith understanding of the statutory requirements, Philips is – to the best of its knowledge – in compliance with the provisions of the California Health and Safety Code §§119400-119402, to the extent they apply to Philips Healthcare.
Compliance updates
Please note that our Philips Healthcare compliance program may vary from country to country to reflect legal differences, and not all programs are available for posting.

