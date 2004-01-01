Diagnostic and clinical informatics

O IntelliSpace Cardiovascular foi concebido para ajudar a simplificar o fluxo de trabalho e a melhorar o desempenho operacional em todo o continuum de cuidados cardiovasculares.
A complete radiology workflow with embedded reporting and advanced applications for diagnostic outcomes to eliminate time-consuming manual data searches. A single source of imaging information used to create the Imaging Health Record.
You need a complete overview of your patient’s cardiovascular history. By seeing the past as well as the now, you can make faster, more informed decisions. Make the leap to integrated cardiology solutions that take sharing data and clinical decision-making to another level.
Empower your staff to improve operational outcomes and reduce costs, in real time. Philips PerformanceBridge provides access to aggregate data and AI generated best-case scenarios, predictive budgeting, staffing mix/modelling, and right-size fleet projections.
Unleash the power of fully integrated solutions. Discover our user-friendly, clinically proven portfolio of integrated diagnostic informatics solutions.
Accelerate clinical efficiency to help teams work smarter before, during and after procedures.
Philips helps bring more clarity at every moment of cancer care through streamlined multidisciplinary workflows and integrated patient data. See how.
Our cardiac imaging solutions provide excellent image quality and streamlined analysis, reporting and insights for a more confident diagnosis.
Philips's portfolio of radiology workflow solutions helps you streamline workflows to enhance efficiency in your radiology department. See how.
Estamos sempre interessados em colaborar
Diga-nos como podemos ajudar
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.