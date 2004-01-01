Termos de pesquisa

Diagnostic and clinical informatics

Integrated diagnostic solutions for better patient care

Don’t let data and capabilities that are fragmented and siloed keep you from your mission of delivering timely, meaningful care. Discover solutions that aid you in the fast, accurate diagnoses that are crucial to your patients while also providing a more satisfying way of working for your people.
 
When it comes to healthcare informatics, you need a partner who understands not only IT, but also the many nuances of effective care delivery. Data access is the bedrock of quality care. Let us help you make the leap to fully integrated solutions so that you can take diagnostics to another level.

Accelerate the path

Article

The top five things to look for in an enterprise informatics partner

Developing an effective enterprise imaging strategy is often easier said than done. How do you choose a partner who can help you accomplish this? Here are five points to consider when choosing an enterprise informatics partner to focus on providing access to any type of medical image, anywhere, at any time by anyone across the continuum of care in healthcare systems.

Download the article (198.0KB)

Featured solutions in Diagnostic and clinical informatics

  •  
    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular  

    O IntelliSpace Cardiovascular foi concebido para ajudar a simplificar o fluxo de trabalho e a melhorar o desempenho operacional em todo o continuum de cuidados cardiovasculares.

    NOCTN198
    Ver produto
  • 0
Access to records

Have access to the complete patient record whenever and wherever needed

A complete radiology workflow with embedded reporting and advanced applications for diagnostic outcomes to eliminate time-consuming manual data searches. A single source of imaging information used to create the Imaging Health Record.

Learn more
Clinical findings

Turn clinical findings into a decisive actionable plan

You need a complete overview of your patient’s cardiovascular history. By seeing the past as well as the now, you can make faster, more informed decisions. Make the leap to integrated cardiology solutions that take sharing data and clinical decision-making to another level.

Learn more
Data insights

Unify data, unlock actionable insights

Empower your staff to improve operational outcomes and reduce costs, in real time. Philips PerformanceBridge provides access to aggregate data and AI generated best-case scenarios, predictive budgeting, staffing mix/modelling, and right-size fleet projections.

Key capabilities

  • Integrated Diagnostics
    Integrated Diagnostics

    Unleash the power of fully integrated solutions. Discover our user-friendly, clinically proven portfolio of integrated diagnostic informatics solutions.

  • Echocardiography
    Echocardiography

    Accelerate clinical efficiency to help teams work smarter before, during and after procedures.

  • Philips Healthcare for clarity on the cancer care journey
    Philips Healthcare for clarity on the cancer care journey

    Philips helps bring more clarity at every moment of cancer care through streamlined multidisciplinary workflows and integrated patient data. See how.

  • Cardiac imaging
    Cardiac imaging

    Our cardiac imaging solutions provide excellent image quality and streamlined analysis, reporting and insights for a more confident diagnosis.

  • Philips radiology workflow solutions
    Philips radiology workflow solutions

    Philips's portfolio of radiology workflow solutions helps you streamline workflows to enhance efficiency in your radiology department. See how.

Related stories

Estamos sempre interessados em colaborar

Diga-nos como podemos ajudar

1
Selecione a sua área de interesse
2
Detalhes do contato

Footnotes


Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.

Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Todos os direitos reservados.

Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.

É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.

Validar Cancelar