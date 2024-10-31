Radiology Informatics

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time.
Provide the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment.
A single workspace gives you relevant tools for confident reading and insightful reporting, supporting you in all steps of patient image data flow. Enjoy greater clinical insight gaining access to 70+ applications across multiple domains, interactive multimedia reporting with voice recognition and an embedded digital mammography reading workflow.
Centralize your enterprise imaging repository to consolidate archives, lower costs and give providers unified access to the images and data they need to deliver better care.
Native chat and live screen-sharing between clinicians. With a single click, physicians can email a link to an exam to colleagues across town or across the country to expedite second opinions.
Share imaging results between facilities, patients and physicians enabling a collaborative workflow and empowering patients to control and manage their own health records via a secure web-based portal.
Unleash the power of fully integrated solutions. Discover our user-friendly, clinically proven portfolio of integrated diagnostic informatics solutions.
Deliver precision diagnosis and treatment with Philips radiology solutions for workflow and smart connected imaging systems. Create clear care pathways.
Estamos sempre interessados em colaborar
Diga-nos como podemos ajudar
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain the applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements. * AI-enabled solutions through Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace and third-party applications.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain the applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
* AI-enabled solutions through Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace and third-party applications.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.