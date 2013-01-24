Affordable innovation around the world
Improving staff efficiencies and patient care
I wanted a monitor that works well for my setup, neither high end with multiple features which never get used nor the cheaper versions available in the market.”
Dr. Uday Mahorkar
Director & Cardiologist, Avanti Institute of Cardiology, PVT. LTD.
“Multiple features of Efficia [CM patient monitors] and Philips’ wide service network works out well for me. It brings efficiencies to the system and also is very dependable.”
“Since most of our patients are self-paying (without insurance) it takes a toll on our expenses and margins. I wanted a machine that works well for my setup.”
|
Hardware
|
|
Screen size
|
10”/12”/15” Widescreen
|
Touchscreen
|
Yes (Optional for some models)
|
Remote display
|
Yes (Optional)
|
Weight
|
3.3kg/5.0kg/6.7kg
|
Alarm indicator
|
Visual LED on the front
|
USB
|
2
|
Clinical Decision Support
|
|
Multi-Alert/Event Review
|
Yes
|
Measurements
|
|
CO2 (Sidestream and Mainstream)
|
Yes
|
Temp
|
Yes
|
IBP
|
Yes
|
ECG
|
Yes