Acute care has always been urgent, dynamic, unpredictable. These critical moments can be complicated by irrelevant data, siloed systems and administrative tasks that disrupt workflows.
As your trusted partner, we focus on bringing clarity to complexity.
Featured
See how secure and scalable acute patient monitoring systems, clinically focused workflows and advanced interoperability deliver predictive insights to all points of care.
Philips Capsule medical device integration solutions capture clinical data from nearly any device and then analyze it using condition-specific algorithms to help identify potentially emergent events and power clinical research.
Philips Capsule medical device integration solutions capture clinical data from nearly any device and then analyze it using condition-specific algorithms to help identify potentially emergent events and power clinical research.
Acute patient management from Philips can help clinicians identify at-risk patients early, react confidently to changing patient conditions and more precisely fine-tune treatment for every patient.
Philips patient monitoring with Masimo technology for noninvasive, continuous hemoglobin monitoring at the point of care.
Capture streaming clinical data and transform it into actionable insights for patient care management to help improve collaboration between care teams, streamline clinical workflows and increase productivity.
Estamos sempre interessados em colaborar
Diga-nos como podemos ajudar
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.