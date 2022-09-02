Termos de pesquisa

Acute care

Acute care has always been urgent, dynamic, unpredictable. These critical moments can be complicated by irrelevant data, siloed systems and administrative tasks that disrupt workflows.
 
As your trusted partner, we focus on bringing clarity to complexity.

Dynamic care video

Dynamic care requires dynamic solutions


See how secure and scalable acute patient monitoring systems, clinically focused workflows and advanced interoperability deliver predictive insights to all points of care.

      Medical device integration


      Medical Device Integration

       

      Philips Capsule medical device integration solutions capture clinical data from nearly any device and then analyze it using condition-specific algorithms to help identify potentially emergent events and power clinical research.

      Central monitoring systems


      Acute patient management solutions


      Acute patient management from Philips can help clinicians identify at-risk patients early, react confidently to changing patient conditions and more precisely fine-tune treatment for every patient.

      Patient monitoring


      Philips patient monitoring with Masimo rainbow SET™


      Philips patient monitoring with Masimo technology for noninvasive, continuous hemoglobin monitoring at the point of care.

      Featured innovation

      Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform

      Capture streaming clinical data and transform it into actionable insights for patient care management to help improve collaboration between care teams, streamline clinical workflows and increase productivity.

