Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

PageWriter Cardiograma

PageWriter TC70

Cardiograma

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

O cardiograma PageWriter TC70 da Philips é projetado para simplificar os exames diagnósticos ECG e integrar o fluxo de trabalho - onde um fluxo de trabalho automatizado e suporte clínico massivo é fundamental.

Contacte-nos

Documentação

Brochura (3)

Brochura

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.