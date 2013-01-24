Spot checks are easy and affordable with the Philips SureSigns* VSi monitor. Providing basic vital sign monitoring in a portable and reliable package, the VSi is intuitive to use and works easily with your network.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Oversized NBP on/off button || Compact and easy to use
Oversized NBP on/off button for easier readings
The oversized, one-touch Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NBP) on/off button makes it easy to take NBP readings.
2D bar-code scanner || Versatile data capture
2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry
The 2D bar-code scanner can be programmed with multiple ID fields.
Bright, color backlit screen || Compact and easy to use
Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs
Large color-coded numerics clearly show key vital signs. They are visible in dark and well lit rooms. Confirmation of export records is easily seen in green.
Philips SpO2 technology || Versatile data capture
Philips SpO2 technology supports diverse sensors
Philips SpO2 technology is compatible with a wide variety of adult, pediatric, and neonatal sensors from Philips, Nellcor** and Masimo.
Sturdy handle || Dependable and practical
Sturdy handle for easy portability
Designed for intensive medical use and easy portability with a sturdy handle and rugged housing.
Oral temperature || Easy to read
Oral temperature in just four seconds
The oral probe is easy to grab and use. Take the oral temperature in just four seconds.
USB and LAN/serial data export ports || Dependable and practical
USB and LAN/serial data export ports simplify data export
Easily upgrade software and export data with the USB port. Communicate directly with your Electronic Health Record (EHR) system in HL7 format using the LAN/serial data connection.
Ample storage || Dependable and practical
Ample storage for up to 50 patient records
Serve large wards by saving up to 50 patient records on one monitor.
* Adapter cables required
** Not available in all markets
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.