O IntelliVue MX500 combina poderoso monitoramento com portabilidade flexível em uma unidade compacta. Fornecendo abrangente informação do paciente à primeira vista, pode fazer uma real diferença quando vários pacientes e prioridades exigem atenção.

  • *Stuck, A., Clark, M.J. & Connelly, C.D. (2011) Prevenindo delírio em UTI: uma abordagem centrada no paciente para reduzir a interrupção do sono. Dimensions of Critical Care Nursing. Nov-Dez;30(6):315-20.
  • **Necessita de porta(s) de interface IntelliBridge. Para compatibilidade de aparelhos, vide atual lista IntelliBridge EC10 de compatibilidade de aparelhos externos.

