HeartStart Formador de utilização de AED

HeartStart OnSite (HS1), Formador

Formador de utilização de AED

Torne a aprendizagem mais fácil e recompensadora para cada voluntário com o formador HeartStart OnSite (HS1).

Especificações

Product Specifications
Batteries
  • 4 AA cells
Weight
  • 2 lbs com pilhas lb
Dimensions
  • 2.8" H x 8.3" W x 8.3" D in
Kit contents
  • O formador HeartStart é fornecido com estojo de transporte em nylon, um conjunto de pás de formação para adultos e uma tira adaptadora para manequim externa para utilização com manequins padrão.
Training Scripts
  • Oito scripts previamente configurados com base em cenários comuns de formação

