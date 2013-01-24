Página inicial
MobileDiagnost Opta Mobile X-ray system

MobileDiagnost Opta

Mobile X-ray system

A powerful, lightweight and compact portable digital X‐ray machine optimized for all-round performance and fast return on investment.

Especificações

Generator
Generator
Power
  • 16 kW/32 kW
Type
  • High Frequency
mAs range
  • 0.1-110 mAs (12.5% steps)
kV range
  • 40 – 125 kV (1kV steps)
mA range
  • 50 – 160 mA/50-320 mA
Exposure times
  • 0.001 - 1 sec
Frequency
  • 40 kHz
Small focus / Large focus
  • Small focus / small and large focus
Collimator
Collimator
Type
  • Manual, with LED light field indicator
Rotation
  • +/- 120O
Double laser line for 1m SID
  • Yes, Optional
Filters
  • 1 mm AI +0.1 mm Cu/1 mm AI + 0.2 mm Cu/2 mm AI/0 mm AI
Filter select LED indication
  • Yes
Brightness of LED for FOV
  • <gt/>160 lux
Detector
Detector
Type
  • Digital tethered flat detector
Pixel size
  • 150 µm
Scintillator
  • High stability scintillator
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (approx. 14” x 17”)
Active area
  • 34.3 cm x 42 cm (13.5” x 16.54”)
Image matrix size
  • 2304 x 2800 pixels
A/D conversion
  • 14 bits
Cable length
  • 6 m
Tube
Tube
Tube
  • Rotating anode
Anode material
  • Rhodium, Tungsten, Molybdenum
Nominal focal spot
  • Small focus: 0.8 Large focus: 1.3
Anode thermal capacity
  • 80 kJ (107 kHU)
Eleva workspot
Eleva workspot
Hard disk
  • 500 GB
Image storage
  • Typically 4,000 images
Monitor
  • 19” LCD color touch screen monitor (1280 x 1024)
UNIQUE image processing
  • Yes
Battery capacity
  • 4200 mA·h
Matrix depth
  • 14 bit / pixel

