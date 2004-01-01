Termos de pesquisa

iU22 xMATRIX C9-5ec Curved Array

Transducer

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

9 to 5 MHz extended frequency range. End-fire sector, 8 mm radius of curvature, 150º field of view. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Freehand 3D, Panoramic, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging*. Endocavitary applications including vaginal and rectal. Contrast applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities. (* All features not available on all systems)

Contacte-nos
Características
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
Veja todos os recursos
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Todos os direitos reservados.

Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.

É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.