TO Ingenia Ambition proporciona imagens de excelente qualidade mesmo em pacientes difíceis e realiza exames de RM até 50% mais rápidos com a aceleração Compressed SENSE para todas as anatomias em exames 2D e 3D3. Alcança-se um tempo de exame geral rápido ao simplificar o manuseamento do paciente na abertura com o posicionamento do mesmo guiado sem toque.
Além disso o Ingenia Ambition oferece uma experiência audiovisual envolvente de forma a acalmar e orientar os pacientes durante os exames de RM.
1 Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
2 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE
3 Requires appropriate service contract
4 Based on in-house testing.
5 SmartExam is not available for patients with MR Conditional implants
6 Conditions apply. Selected countries only.
7 By use of MSDE black blood pre-pulse with STIR/SPAIR, compared to our STIR/SPAIR sequence without MSDE prepulse.
8 Only for use with MR Safe of MR Conditional implants by strictly following the Instructions for Use.
9 Compared to scanning without ComforTone
10 Requires service contract for 5 year after installation. Selected countries only.
11 Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
