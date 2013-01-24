The earth’s precious resources are limited. Coal, crude oil and natural gasses like helium – they will one day run out. It’s a fact we’re all aware of. For years, it has been the dream of physicists, radiology managers and others working in MRI to find a way to become less reliant on helium. At Philips, we recognize our responsibility in preserving natural resources, finding alternatives and limiting the risks of helium scarcity for healthcare facilities around the world.