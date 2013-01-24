Página inicial
EDestaque-se nos seus serviços de RM diários – sem hélio

Philips MR Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

Philips MR Ingenia Ambition 1.5T


Com base no novo íman BlueSeal completamente hermético e revolucionário o Ingenia Ambition permite-lhe usufruir de operações de RM sem hélio mais produtivas¹.

 

TO Ingenia Ambition proporciona imagens de excelente qualidade mesmo em pacientes difíceis e realiza exames de RM até 50% mais rápidos com a aceleração Compressed SENSE para todas as anatomias em exames 2D e 3D3. Alcança-se um tempo de exame geral rápido ao simplificar o manuseamento do paciente na abertura com o posicionamento do mesmo guiado sem toque.

 

Além disso o Ingenia Ambition oferece uma experiência audiovisual envolvente de forma a acalmar e orientar os pacientes durante os exames de RM.

    Clinical cases from your peers with Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

    wristhand

    Wrist/Hand

    imaging-female-pelvis

    Female Pelvis

    total_spine

    Total Spine

    compressedsense

    Brain with Compressed SENSE

    Downloads

    Net Forum

    Download ExamCards for Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

    BlueSeal magnet brochure

    Transition your department towards more productive helium-free MR operations1

    Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X brochure 

    Excel in your daily MR services helium-free 

    VitalScreen brochure

    Guidance at your fingertips

    Compressed SENSE brochure

    Speed done right, every time

     

    VitalEye brochure

    Keeps a caring eye on your patient

    Why sustainability matters for healthcare today – and patients in the future

    Arjen Rdder
    The earth’s precious resources are limited. Coal, crude oil and natural gasses like helium – they will one day run out. It’s a fact we’re all aware of. For years, it has been the dream of physicists, radiology managers and others working in MRI to find a way to become less reliant on helium. At Philips, we recognize our responsibility in preserving natural resources, finding alternatives and limiting the risks of helium scarcity for healthcare facilities around the world. 
    Related products

    Ambition

    Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X

    Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free
    Compressed sense

    Ingenia Ambition 1.5T S

    Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free
    Compressed sense

    Compressed SENSE

    Speed done right, every time.
    Coil selector

    Coil Selector

    See all Ingenia Ambition 1.5T coils
    Clinical Selector

    Clinical Selector

    Find the right clinical applications for your needs
    1 Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

    2 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE

    3 Requires appropriate service contract

    4 Based on in-house testing.

    5 SmartExam is not available for patients with MR Conditional implants

    6 Conditions apply. Selected countries only.

    7 By use of MSDE black blood pre-pulse with STIR/SPAIR, compared to our STIR/SPAIR sequence without MSDE prepulse.

    8 Only for use with MR Safe of MR Conditional implants by strictly following the Instructions for Use.

    9 Compared to scanning without ComforTone

    10 Requires service contract for 5 year after installation. Selected countries only.

    11 Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.


