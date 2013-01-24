Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Recycling passports

Recycling passports
Clinical Informatics

Contacte-nos
1
Selecione a sua área de interesse
2
Detalhes do contato

Estamos sempre interessados em colaborar

Diga-nos como podemos ajudar

1
2
Detalhes do contato

Please find herewith the recycling passports for Clinical informatics products.
 

Workstations
Dell Workstations
Xper Flex Cardio Physiomonitoring System
Xper Information Management Physiomonitoring 5


Servers
Dell Servers

 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.