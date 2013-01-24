Página inicial
Please find herewith the recycling passports for X-Ray Generators products.
 

CT XS Generator 9806-058-00118
CT XS Generator 9806-058-00117
Optimus 50 RAD TS 9890-000-62441
Optimus 50 C 1T 9890-000-61561
Optimus 50 R/F 2T 9890-000-61644
Optimus 65 RAD 1T 9890-000-61623
Optimus 65 C 1T 9890-000-61571
Optimus 65 R 1T 480V 9890-000-62791
Optimus 80 RAD 1T 9890-000-62962
Velara CV 9890-000-65014
9890-000-65015
9890-000-65016
Velara CVFD 9890-000-65034
9890-000-65032
Velara CVFD Upgrade IBIS2 9890-000-70124
Velara CVFD, Rel 4.2 9898-000-65061
Velara Upgr. IBIS2 1T R.2.5 9898-000-70321
Velara Upgr. IBIS2 1T R.3.7.1 9898-000-70124
Velara Upgr. IBIS2 1T R.4.2.1 9898-000-70125
Velara Upgr. IBIS2 1T R.5.7.1 9898-000-70126
9898-000-70127
Velara Upgr. IBIS2 1T R.5.8.1 9898-000-70128
Velara CV R2.1.4 9890-000-65015
Velara CV R.2.1.5 9898-000-65016
Velara CVFD, Rel. 4.2 9890-000-65061
Velara CVFD Rel. 5 9898-000-65071
Velara CVFD Rel.5.7.1 9898-000-65072
9898-000-65073
Velara CVFD Rel.5.8.1 9898-000-65074
Velara CVFD Rel. 5.9.1 9890-000-65075
Velara CVFD Rel. 5.11.3 9890-000-65076
Velara GCF 2T 9890-000-62022
9890-000-62023
Velara GFD 9890-000-62091
Velara GCF 2T Rel.3 9890-000-70301
9890-000-70303
Velara GCF 2T Rel.3.9.1 9890-000-70304
Velara GCF 2T Rel.3.11.1 9890-000-70305
Velara GCF 2T R.3.12.1 9890-000-70306
9890-000-70307
Velara GCF Rel.2.2T 9890-000-70291
9890-000-70161
Velara R/F 2T 9890-000-62062
9890-000-62063
Velara R/F Rel.2 9890-000-70151
Velara R/F 2T Rel.3 9890-000-70291
9890-000-70294
Velara R/F 2T Rel.3.11.1 9890-000-70295
Velara R/F 2T R.3.12.1 9890-000-70296
9890-000-70297
Amplimat Chamber Bucky/Chest 9890-000-01615
Optimus 65/80 R 1T CAN 480V

9898-000-61735
Optimus 65/80 R IT CAN 9898-000-61725

Upgrade Digital Diagnost 65kW

Upgrade Digital Diagnost 80kW

9898-000-62143
9890-000-62153
Upgrade Digital Diagnost 50kW/480V USA 9898-000-62103
Upgrade Digital Diagnost 65kW/480V USA 9898-000-62113
Upgrade Digital Diagnost 80kW/480V USA 9898-000-62123
Generator for US Army Application 9898-000-60023
Optimus 50 RAD 1T, High Speed 9898-000-61614
Optimus 50 RAD 1T, Low Speed 9898-000-61765
Optimus 50 RAD 1T CAN 9898-000-61765
Optimus 50 RAD IT DEC 9890-000-61745
Optimus 50 RAD 2T, High Speed 9898-000-61684
H.T.CONV.Tank BV 300 9898-000-61831
Messkammer FD7 9898-000-70091
Optimus 65 R/F 2T 9898-000-61654
Optimus 80 RAD 1T 9898-000-62962
Optimus CXA 65/80 1T 400V 9890-000-70381
9890-000-70385
Optimus CXA 65/80 1T 480V 9890-000-70391
9890-000-70395
Optimus CXA 65/80 2T 400V 9898-000-70401
Optimus CXA 65/80 2T 480V 9898-000-70411
Optimus CXA 50 1T 480V LS 9890-000-70371
9890-000-70375
Optimus CXA 50 1T 480V 9890-000-70501
9890-000-70505
Optimus CXA 50 1T 400V LS 9890-000-70361
9890-000-70365
Optimus CXA 80 1T 480V 9890-000-70601
9890-000-70605
Certeray iX Generator 9890-000-65306
9896-010-4030X


Philips & Neusoft X-Ray Products

  
Essenta RAD 0000-007-4050
Essenta RC 9898-065-61921

 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

