Please find herewith the recycling passports for X-Ray Generators products.
X-Ray Generators
Recycling passports
X-Ray Generators
X-Ray Generators
|CT XS Generator
|9806-058-00118
|CT XS Generator
|9806-058-00117
|Optimus 50 RAD TS
|9890-000-62441
|Optimus 50 C 1T
|9890-000-61561
|Optimus 50 R/F 2T
|9890-000-61644
|Optimus 65 RAD 1T
|9890-000-61623
|Optimus 65 C 1T
|9890-000-61571
|Optimus 65 R 1T 480V
|9890-000-62791
|Optimus 80 RAD 1T
|9890-000-62962
|Velara CV
|9890-000-65014
9890-000-65015
9890-000-65016
|Velara CVFD
|9890-000-65034
9890-000-65032
|Velara CVFD Upgrade IBIS2
|9890-000-70124
|Velara CVFD, Rel 4.2
|9898-000-65061
|Velara Upgr. IBIS2 1T R.2.5
|9898-000-70321
|Velara Upgr. IBIS2 1T R.3.7.1
|9898-000-70124
|Velara Upgr. IBIS2 1T R.4.2.1
|9898-000-70125
|Velara Upgr. IBIS2 1T R.5.7.1
|9898-000-70126
9898-000-70127
|Velara Upgr. IBIS2 1T R.5.8.1
|9898-000-70128
|Velara CV R2.1.4
|9890-000-65015
|Velara CV R.2.1.5
|9898-000-65016
|Velara CVFD, Rel. 4.2
|9890-000-65061
|Velara CVFD Rel. 5
|9898-000-65071
|Velara CVFD Rel.5.7.1
|9898-000-65072
9898-000-65073
|Velara CVFD Rel.5.8.1
|9898-000-65074
|Velara CVFD Rel. 5.9.1
|9890-000-65075
|Velara CVFD Rel. 5.11.3
|9890-000-65076
|Velara GCF 2T
|9890-000-62022
9890-000-62023
|Velara GFD
|9890-000-62091
|Velara GCF 2T Rel.3
|9890-000-70301
9890-000-70303
|Velara GCF 2T Rel.3.9.1
|9890-000-70304
|Velara GCF 2T Rel.3.11.1
|9890-000-70305
|Velara GCF 2T R.3.12.1
|9890-000-70306
9890-000-70307
|Velara GCF Rel.2.2T
|9890-000-70291
9890-000-70161
|Velara R/F 2T
|9890-000-62062
9890-000-62063
|Velara R/F Rel.2
|9890-000-70151
|Velara R/F 2T Rel.3
|9890-000-70291
9890-000-70294
|Velara R/F 2T Rel.3.11.1
|9890-000-70295
|Velara R/F 2T R.3.12.1
|9890-000-70296
9890-000-70297
|Amplimat Chamber Bucky/Chest
|9890-000-01615
|Optimus 65/80 R 1T CAN 480V
|
9898-000-61735
|Optimus 65/80 R IT CAN
|9898-000-61725
|
9898-000-62143
|Upgrade Digital Diagnost 50kW/480V USA
|9898-000-62103
|Upgrade Digital Diagnost 65kW/480V USA
|9898-000-62113
|Upgrade Digital Diagnost 80kW/480V USA
|9898-000-62123
|Generator for US Army Application
|9898-000-60023
|Optimus 50 RAD 1T, High Speed
|9898-000-61614
|Optimus 50 RAD 1T, Low Speed
|9898-000-61765
|Optimus 50 RAD 1T CAN
|9898-000-61765
|Optimus 50 RAD IT DEC
|9890-000-61745
|Optimus 50 RAD 2T, High Speed
|9898-000-61684
|H.T.CONV.Tank BV 300
|9898-000-61831
|Messkammer FD7
|9898-000-70091
|Optimus 65 R/F 2T
|9898-000-61654
|Optimus 80 RAD 1T
|9898-000-62962
|Optimus CXA 65/80 1T 400V
|9890-000-70381
9890-000-70385
|Optimus CXA 65/80 1T 480V
|9890-000-70391
9890-000-70395
|Optimus CXA 65/80 2T 400V
|9898-000-70401
|Optimus CXA 65/80 2T 480V
|9898-000-70411
|Optimus CXA 50 1T 480V LS
|9890-000-70371
9890-000-70375
|Optimus CXA 50 1T 480V
|9890-000-70501
9890-000-70505
|Optimus CXA 50 1T 400V LS
|9890-000-70361
9890-000-70365
|Optimus CXA 80 1T 480V
|9890-000-70601
9890-000-70605
|Certeray iX Generator
|9890-000-65306
9896-010-4030X
|
|Essenta RAD
|0000-007-4050
|Essenta RC
|9898-065-61921
