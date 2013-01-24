A visualização de estruturas ósseas complexas para uma colocação precisa dos dispositivos e a obtenção de imagens com a qualidade certa são fundamentais. As nossas soluções de imagiologia cirúrgica móvel proporcionam flexibilidade e acesso para suportar uma vasta gama de pacientes e procedimentos ortopédicos abertos e minimamente invasivos. Confie em imagens de elevado contraste e sem distorção para aumentar a confiança clínica durante cirurgias à coluna e reparações de fraturas tecnicamente difíceis.
