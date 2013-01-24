Os médicos especializados em gestão da dor utilizam uma variedade de diagnósticos e intervenções para ajudar a melhorar a qualidade de vida dos seus pacientes. O conforto do paciente é essencial. O acesso fácil e a imagiologia flexível e de alta qualidade são fatores-chave para o sucesso. Os nossos sistemas de raios X móveis e fixos proporcionam um apoio excecional a uma série de procedimentos de tratamento da dor, tais como mielogramas, vertebroplastia e intervenções na coluna.
