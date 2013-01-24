Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Consumíveis e acessórios

Contacte-nos
*

Dados de Contacto

* Este campo é obrigatório
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Especifique o motivo do seu contacto para nos permitir prestar-lhe um melhor serviço.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

O que isto significa?
Final CEE consent

  • Acessórios de imagiologia de raios X de diagnóstico

    More

  • Serviços de emergência médica

    More

  • Serviço de urgência

    More

  • Bloco operatório

    More

  • Unidade de cuidados intensivos

    More

  • Unidade de cardiologia

    More

  • Enfermaria geral

    More

  • Gravidez e parto

    More

  • Unidade de cuidados intensivos neonatais

    More

  • Todos os consumíveis e acessórios

    More

  • Consumíveis para monitorização de pacientes

    More

  • Consumíveis para monitorização fetal

    More

  • Gestão da icterícia

    More

  • Cuidados pediátricos

    More

  • Posicionamento do bebé

    More

  • Consumíveis para monitorização de pacientes por RM

    More

  • Terapia guiada por imagens

    More

  • Consumíveis para DCS

    More

  • Consumíveis para cuidados de emergência e reanimação

    More

  • Consumíveis para monitorização de RM

    More

  • Consumíveis para ultrassons

    More

  • Consumíveis para ventilação

    More

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.