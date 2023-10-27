Termos de pesquisa

October 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Increased diagnostic confidence with AI MR software at Kumamoto Chuo Hospital

Kumamoto chuo hospital thumb

Considerably improving image quality and speed

At Kumamoto Chuo Hospital in Japan the AI based SmartSpeed MR software is used to increase image quality and shorten exam times. The hospital has set a new standard by integrating SmartSpeed into every exam they perform.

The clinical advantages of SmartSpeed are very difficult to sum up in a few words, but to be more specific, it can be used in the diagnosis of breast cancer to show the development of the breast duct in great detail.”

Dr. Kazuhiro Katahira

Diagnostic radiologist, Kumamoto Chuo Hospital

Share this customer story

Contact us

Register for FieldStrength newsletter
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on user experiences and best practices. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.

Subscribe
Mermaid Beach Radiology
776.0 KB

Making a difference with fast, powerful technology

 

MRT-Praxis Potsdam discovered that shorter scan times and exceptional detail means faster, more confident diagnoses, across all anatomies.

Read the full article (733.0KB)

Explore more

Estamos sempre interessados em colaborar

Diga-nos como podemos ajudar

1
Selecione a sua área de interesse
2
Detalhes do contato

Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Todos os direitos reservados.

Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.