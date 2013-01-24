Termos de pesquisa
Pacientes com pelo facial, dentaduras, irregularidades faciais, erosão nasal ou até claustrofobia precisam de uma máscara confortável — e a FitLife é a opção ideal para a adptação destes pacientes.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Máscara facial total é mais confortável
Aprovado para uso pediátrico
Fixador de cabeça de fácil colocação e remoção
02 portas pick-off para medição de pressão ou 02 bleed-in
Porto exalatório de difusão radial fornecem operação silenciosa.
Válvula de segurança
Acessório swivel permite movimento mais livre do tubo
Vedação de perímetro para máximo conforto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand