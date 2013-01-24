Página inicial
FitLife Máscara full face

FitLife

Máscara full face

Pacientes com pelo facial, dentaduras, irregularidades faciais, erosão nasal ou até claustrofobia precisam de uma máscara confortável — e a FitLife é a opção ideal para a adptação destes pacientes.

Características
Full face mask || Maior conforto do paciente

Máscara facial total é mais confortável

A FitLife fornece uma vedação rápida e eficaz em torno das áreas menos sensíveis à pressão da face, deixando o campo de visão livre. A grande área de superfície equaliza a pressão no interior da máscara e minimiza a irritação nos olhos, oferecendo o conforto e a vedação que você merece.
Three sizes available || Conveniente e prático

Aprovado para uso pediátrico

A FitLife está disponível nos tamanhos pequeno, grande e extra grande. O dimensionamento é fácil, já que o tamanho grande se ajusta à maioria dos pacientes. O tamanho pequeno é aprovado para uso pediátrico (7 anos de idade 20kgs)
Advanced headgear || Maior conforto do paciente

Fixador de cabeça de fácil colocação e remoção

O fixador de cabeça da FitLife está disponível nos tamanhos pequeno e grande. Ele possui abas EZ peel que permitem um ajuste rápido para colocação e remoção da máscara. Os clipes simplificam a recolocação da máscara, sem que você precise fazer todos os ajustes novamente.
O2 pick-off port || Conveniente e prático

02 portas pick-off para medição de pressão ou 02 bleed-in

Radial diffusion leak ports || Maior conforto do paciente

Porto exalatório de difusão radial fornecem operação silenciosa.

Portas de difusão radiais afastam o ar expirado da pessoa que dorme ao seu lado e proporcionam uma operação silenciosa.
Entrainment valve || Conveniente e prático

Válvula de segurança

A válvula permite entrada do ar se a pressão cair abaixo de 3 cm H2O.
Accessory swivel || Maior conforto do paciente

Acessório swivel permite movimento mais livre do tubo

O acessório de articulação permite que o tubo do circuito movimente-se livremente conforme você se movimenta, aumentando o conforto.
Perimeter seal || Maior conforto do paciente

Vedação de perímetro para máximo conforto

Uma almofada de silicone suave cria a vedação de perímetro através de ajuste rápido, uniforme e confortável.

