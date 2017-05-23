Página inicial
EasyDiagnost Sistema de radiografia/fluoroscopia digital

EasyDiagnost Eleva DRF

Sistema de radiografia/fluoroscopia digital

A EasyDiagnost Eleva oferece soluções de sala DRF que combinam novos níveis de versatilidade, utilização e eficiência do fluxo de trabalho. As salas reúnem a fluoroscopia clássica, vantagens de DRF da Philips e avanços fantásticos na radiografia digital.

O conceito Eleva

O conceito Eleva para um fluxo de trabalho conveniente

Para fornecer um fluxo de trabalho mais conveniente e eficiente, todos os nossos sistemas de radiografia digital beneficiam do conceito Eleva. A interface do utilizador intuitiva é idêntica entre várias modalidades, tornando-se mais fácil orientar-se. Um fluxo de trabalho automático, pré-programado e de um só toque oferece resultados rápidos e uma qualidade de imagem consistente. Também é, naturalmente, fornecido com TI e padrões de segurança topo de gama. De fácil funcionamento e aprendizagem.
Sala de fluoroscopia clássica

Sala de fluoroscopia clássica para uma elevada carga de fluoroscopias

A sala de fluoroscopia clássica EasyDiagnost Eleva é a escolha certa se as suas instalações têm uma grande carga de aplicações de fluoroscopia. Esta sala permite obter uma grande carga de fluoroscopia com uma penetração potente, uma excelente gestão das doses e um fluxo de trabalho intuitivo.
Sistema de processamento de imagem UNIQUE

Sistema de processamento de imagem UNIQUE para uma qualidade de imagem fabulosa

A UNified Image QUality Enhancement (UNIQUE) (realce de imagem de qualidade unificada) é uma tecnologia de processamento de imagem multirresolução para todos os sistemas de radiografia digital e de radiografia computorizada da Philips. Esta tecnologia exclusiva administra automaticamente imagens de raios X de padrão elevado uniforme ao reforçar as áreas de densidade variável e o contraste. A visualização de imagens UNIQUE pode ser definida conforme a sua preferência individual.
Detetor portátil sem fios

O detetor portátil sem fios aumenta a flexibilidade do fluxo de trabalho

Partilhe um detetor portátil sem fios entre as diferentes unidades Philips DR e DRF para uma flexibilidade excecional do fluxo de trabalho. A sua rotina de exames irá influenciar o modo como partilha. Reduz o seu investimento inicial, ao mesmo tempo que garante um elevado nível de flexibilidade. Irá beneficiar de uma solução de reserva que proporciona uma disponibilidade contínua do sistema. É um ponto de partida inteligente para as atualizações, como a adição de mais detetores no seu departamento no futuro.
Sala DRF clássica

A sala DRF clássica proporciona uma melhoria na redução de custos

A sala RF clássica EasyDiagnost Eleva pode criar vantagens de utilização em termos económicos. Fornece imagens de alta qualidade, uma excelente gestão das doses, fluoroscopia e radiografia de mesa e do tórax.
Cassetes de radiografia computorizada

As cassetes de radiografia computorizada proporcionam flexibilidade nos exames

A radiografia computorizada da Philips (PCR) pode ser utilizada como uma alternativa ao detetor portátil sem fios. Os diferentes tamanhos de cassete CR são ideais para exames em membros mais pequenos em pediatria ou certas aplicação em traumatismos, por exemplo. Combine as imagens CR e DR num único exame para desfrutar de consistência e eficiência.
Sala DRF combinada

Sala DRF combinada para uma grande versatilidade clínica

A sala DRF combinada EasyDiagnost Eleva combina a fluoroscopia clássica e utiliza um detetor portátil sem fios para realizar todas as aplicações de radiografia digital. Uma sala com um preço atrativo que fornece todas as vantagens da radiografia digital.
Experiência de ambiente

Ambient Experience para um ambiente amigo do paciente

Ajude os seus pacientes a relaxar com as luzes e som suaves da Ambient Experience e as projeções temáticas na parede. Desta forma, visitar e trabalhar numa das nossas salas de radiografia consegue ser mais agradável.
Sala DRF de alto desempenho

Sala DRF de alto desempenho para aumentar a utilização

A sala de alto desempenho EasyDiagnost Eleva inclui capacidades de fluoroscopia completa e radiografia digital alargada. Tudo isto é possível graças a um detetor digital fixo e a um detetor portátil sem fios.
Monotorização da localização da ampola

A monotorização da localização da ampola poupa tempo

Para ajudar a reduzir as repetições de aquisições e proporcionar uma qualidade de imagem elevada, é essencial manter a distância da fonte à imagem (SID) exata. Esta funcionalidade de deteção ajuda-o a poupar tempo e dinheiro. A localização da ampola para a mesa permite que a SID não se altere enquanto a altura da mesa está a ser ajustada. A localização da ampola para o suporte vertical permite que a ampola acompanhe a posição do detetor.
Sala DRF bariátrica de alto desempenho

Sala DRF bariátrica de alto desempenho para todos os tipos de pacientes

Com dois detetores digitais fixos de 17" x 17" (43 cm x 43) cm, a sala bariátrica de alto desempenho EasyDiagnost está adequadamente equipada para procedimentos de radiografia digital em todos os tipos de pacientes. Pode, também, efetuar exames de fluoroscopia numa variada gama de tamanhos de corpo.
Fusão automática de imagens

Fusão automática de imagens para exames ortopédicos sem esforço

Os exames ortopédicos completamente horizontais tornam-se muito mais fáceis com a fusão automática. São adquiridas e compostas automaticamente até três imagens e a dose de raios X é gerida para cada imagem.

Especificações

EasyDiagnost Eleva
EasyDiagnost Eleva
Generator power options
  • 50, 65 ou 80 kW
Table tilt angles
  • 90/-20°, 90/-30°, 90/-45° ou 90/-90°
Table top dimensions
  • C 200 cm x L 69 cm (C 78,7" x L 27,2")
Maximum patient weight - for all movements
  • 180 kg (400 lbs)
Maximum patient weight - static
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Eleva workspot
Eleva workspot
Monitor
  • Monitor a cores LCD de ecrã tátil de 19" com resolução de 1280 x 1024
Hard disk
  • 116 GB no total, 108 GB para dados de imagens GB
RAM storage capacity
  • 2 GB
Keyboard
  • Com rato e botão de funções
Connectivity
  • Várias ligações possíveis a RIS/impressora/PACS
Generator control
  • Integrada, programada com EPX
Tube
Tube
Type
  • Tubos de ânodo rotativos de foco duplo
Focal spots
  • 0,3 mm/1,0 mm; 0,6 mm/1,0 mm; 0,6 mm/1,2 mm
Tube overload protection
  • Sim
Lifetime
  • Vida útil excelente
Ceiling suspension CS
Ceiling suspension CS
Type
  • Suspensão de teto motorizada para movimento da ampola com coluna telescópica de quatro partes
Movements
  • Longitudinal e transversal
Longitudinal travel
  • 3,44 m (11'2,4")/(6,14 m/20'1,7") com extensões de calhas
Transverse travel
  • Versão padrão de 1,5 m (4'11")/versão longa de 3,22 m (10'6,7")
Vertical travel
  • 1,65 m (5'5,2")
LCD display
  • 16,5 cm (6,5")
Fixed detector
Fixed detector
Technology
  • Cintilador de iodeto de césio, silicone amorfo
Active detector area
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 3000 x 3000 px
Pixel size
  • 143 µm
Height adjustable trolley
Height adjustable trolley
Height of tabletop above floor
  • 87 cm (34,4")
Dimensions
  • C 220 cm x L 67 cm (C 7'2,6" x L 26,4")
X-ray transparent area
  • C 173 cm x L 67 cm (C 5'8,2" x L 26,4")
Max. patient weight
  • 225 kg (496 lbs)
Weight of trolley
  • 130 kg (286 lbs)
Wireless portable detector
Wireless portable detector
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Pixel size
  • 144 µm
Digital vertical stand
Digital vertical stand
Control
  • Dois painéis de controlo e controlo remoto
Type
  • Suporte vertical motorizado com ou sem inclinação, com um detetor digital sem fios fixo ou amovível
Tilt angle
  • -20° a +90°
Height
  • 2,08 m (6'9'9")
Grid
  • Oscilante ou fixo
Vertical movement of detector unit
  • 30 a 180 cm (11,8 " a 5'11")
Automatic exposure control chambers
  • Cinco
LCD display
  • Opcional
Vertical stand VS advanced
Vertical stand VS advanced
Tilt angle
  • -20° a +90°
Type
  • Suporte vertical motorizado com ou sem inclinação
Height
  • 2,08 m (6'9'9")
Grid
  • Armazenamento para até duas grelhas no detetor
Vertical movement of detector unit
  • 30 a 180 cm (11,8 " a 5'11")
Automatic exposure control chambers
  • Cinco
Wireless portable detector
Wireless portable detector
Recharging
  • Automaticamente quando colocado numa estação de ancoragem ou num tabuleiro
Drop resistance
  • 70 cm (28")
Resolution
  • 3,47 p/mm
PCR Integration with PCR Eleva S Plus
PCR Integration with PCR Eleva S Plus
Type
  • Unidade de alimentação de cassete de ranhura única
Cassette release
  • 37 a 56 s, dependendo do tamanho da cassete
Throughput
  • Até 97 pratos/hora
Cassette types
  • Padrão, dentárias e ortopédicas
Scanning resolution
  • 100 ou 200 µm
Standard readout resolution
  • 5 a 10 p/mm
DICOM functionalities
DICOM functionalities
Standard
  • Exportação de imagens DICOM e impressão DICOM
Optional
  • Gestão da lista de trabalho DICOM, DICOM MPPS e suporte DICOM em CD-R

