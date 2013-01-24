By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.
dStream
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Exceptional patient experience
Exceptional patient experience
Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.
Fast, robust workflow
Fast, robust workflow
Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².
Personalized imaging
Personalized imaging
Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.
Premium IQ³
Premium IQ³
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
* Compared to Achieva.
** Premium IQ defined as IQ obtained with dStream compared to Achieva. Premium speed as dS SENSE speed compared to SENSE, Premium Motion-free defined as MultiVane XD compared to Standard Propeller(1), Premium Fat-free as mDIXON TSE compared to standard 3-echo DIXON-TSE.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.