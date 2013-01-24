Página inicial
QLAB Software de quantificação

QLAB

Software de quantificação

QLAB é uma coleção de ferramentas clínicas avançadas, rápidas, fáceis de usar, que oferecem resultados reproduzíveis e consistentes, trazendo confiabilidade aos estudos.

Características
Vascular Plaque Quantification || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Placa de quantificação vascular para avaliar aterosclerose

Use tecnologia 3D para visualizar e avaliar o volume geral da placa de aterosclerose na artéria carótida. Este Q-app mede automaticamente o peso da placa ou a quantidade de placa presente em todo o volume, medindo também o percentual da área de redução de vasos e outras características da composição de placas.
Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.) || Eficiência no fluxo de trabalh

Q-App 3D Avançado

Ferramenta fácil de usar, que oferece uma abrangente lista de MV bem como medição e cálculos de suporte anatômico. Requer um volume de Live 3D TEE. Modelo fácil de interpretar, em oito passos guiados. Mais medidas básicas de annulus e leaflet podem ser adquiridas em apenas quarto passos.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ) || Visualização avançada de image

Q-Apps 3D Avançados

Veja, separe e exiba volumes de 3D com a Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ). Meça a distancia entre áreas de imagens 2D MPR para volumes biplanos VE, fração de ejeção (FE) e calculo de massa de VE. Manipule panos 2D para um biplano 2D FE mais apurado, sem redução da imagem.
Insight for clinical decisions || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Oferecendo conhecimento para o suporte de suas decisões clinicas

Como medir a confiabilidade? Para clínicos do mundo inteiro, a resposta é QLAB. QLAB é uma coleção de ferramentas clínicas avançadas, rápidas, fáceis de usar, que oferecem resultados reproduzíveis e consistentes, trazendo confiabilidade aos estudos. QLAB é projetada para facilmente extrair os dados que você precisa para orientar suas decisões, decisões que podem resultar em tratamentos de qualidade e eficientes para os pacientes. Veja e analise dados durante e depois do exame, aumentando o fluxo de trabalho por departamento.
CMQ Stress || Eficiência no fluxo de trabalh

Advanced 2D Q‐App

Baseada em tecnologia 2D de identificação de pigmentos, oferece um método para acessar as funções cardíacas de forma global, regional e local, em descanso ou durante exercícios de pico. Com uma interface rápida e fácil de usar, projetada especialmente para exames de ecografia sob stress.
Strain Quantification (SQ) || Visualização avançada de image

Q‐App

Esse Q-app oferece dados funcionais de tecido colorido e velocidade Doppler, e ajuda você a derivar o deslocamento, esforço, e taxa de esforço.
Power and Intelligence || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Poder e inteligência para quantificação avançada

QLAB 10 traz poder e inteligência extremas para a quantificação avançada • Interface de novos usuários • Novo Q-Apps que utiliza inteligência anatômica • Exames em listagem ao invés de interface de imagens para facilitar o uso • Estudo de gerenciamento de pacientes, revisão de imagens, e visualização e quantificação avançadas
QLAB is for you || Confiança nos diagnósticos

QLAB é para você, se você estiver interessado

• Quantificação comprovada para exames que são mais fáceis de realizar, mais reproduzíveis, e trazem novos níveis de informação clínica • Visualização, manipulação, e medição de grupos de dados 3D • Ferramentas de analise avançada de imagens para quantificações 2D e 3D e quantificação Doppler colorida • Atuação em estudos de contraste • Visualização cardíaca pós-exame, interpretação e quantificação avançada 2D, colorida, e modos de imagem 3D • Criação de arquivos gráficos nos formatos BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV e AVI para apresentações • Relatório abrangente de medidas
Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificati... || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Q-App 2D avançado

Baseado em 2D de detecção de pigmentos. Automaticamente posiciona uma região de interesse baseada em uma visão anatômica selecionada, e gera medidas das funções do miocárdio, regionais e globais. Oferece um gráfico, de centro de alvo com 17 segmentos, e uma variedade de diplays de onda. Também oferece Fração de ejeção LV, e valor volume sistólico (VVS), e valor de volume dístico (FVD). Maneira fácil e rápida de adquirir ambos EF e GLS na mesma imagem.
Automated 2D Cardiac QuantificationA.... || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Q-App 2D avançado

Detecção automática de fronteira de LV. Rápido acesso a 2D EF testada e volumes. Escolha entre Biplane Simpson’s method/TMAD (utilizando a movimentação do annulus). A ferramenta ideal para todo h l b
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3... || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Q-App 3D avançado

Mede volume endocardial do VE, volume de movimento, e frações de ejeção 3D utilizando detecção de borda semi-automatizada em espaços 3D. Oferece acesso temporizado para cada volume mínimo 17 de região e determina a sincronicidade para todos os volumes de segmentos ou para um grupo usuário selecionado de segmentos de volume.
Intima Media Thickness (IMT) || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Q‐App

Medicao automática do espessamento médio-intimal da careotida. Acesso rápido e fácil aos dados EMI.
Region of Interest (ROI) || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Q‐App

Esse plug-in oferece eco contraste e imagens coloridas que ajudam você a extrair dados acústicos das imagens.

