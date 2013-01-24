Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

CX50 Compact cardiovascular ultrasound system

CX50 xMATRIX

Compact cardiovascular ultrasound system

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
PureWave || Premium performance everywhere

Diagnostic Excellence

Extreme performance is built into the CX50 system, making portable echo studies easier than ever. Philips has migrated clinically proven premium technologies to a highly mobile platform. The system adapts to your workflow, with intuitive tools designed around your needs, whether you’re in the critical care unit, at the bedside, or at a remote location. The result is echo on the go with ease of use, exceptional image quality, and sophisticated analysis.
QLAB quantification software || Breakthrough workflow solution

QLAB quantification software to expand diagnostic information

The CX50 offers assessment and analysis capabilities with QLAB’s Q-Apps: GI 3D quantification (GI 3DQ), Region of interest (ROI), Intima media thickness evaluation (IMT), Cardiac motion quantification with speckle tracking technology (CMQ), Strain quantification (SQ), and MicroVascular imaging (MVI)
Portable ultrasound || Extreme portability

Portable ultrasound when fast action is needed

Getting clear diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients – in the surgical suite, CCU and ICU, at satellite clinics and screening events, in the ED and OR, and in the NICU or PICU. The CX50’s image quality makes it the ideal choice for your critically ill patients, where space and equipment limit access, and quick responses are needed.
Digital broadband beamforming || Premium performance everywhere

Premium echo for interventional cardiology

As a recognized leader in echocardiography, Philips continually advances the science with innovations and breakthrough technologies that extend the application of ultrasound to new clinical areas. Now premium performance is available on a portable system designed for the cath lab and hybrid OR.
On cart configuration || Extreme portability

On cart configuration for easy mobility

The CX50 cart allows for easy mobility and effortless maneuverability throughout the hospital. The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. It can be swiveled and locked so you are set up quickly everywhere you need premium performance. It’s the solution for your patient exams in confined areas, such as the CCU and bedside.
SonoCT || Premium performance everywhere

Extreme imaging for surgery

The CX50 system is ideal for many operating environments. Its size, maneuverability, ease of operation, and premium imaging performance are a great fit. Live 3D TEE and comprehensive quantification provide tools for planning, monitoring and assessing cardiac surgeries.
SmartExam || Breakthrough workflow solution

Reduce exam time by up to 50%

SmartExam protocols are easy‐to‐use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on‐screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report. Save time, reduce repeated moves, and increase efficiency and consistency of exams.
Integrated handle || Extreme portability

Integrated handle for carrying your CX50 everywhere

For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the CX50 is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with an integrated handle for easy carrying. Now you can navigate with a new level of utility, and take premium performance where fast responses are needed.
XRES || Premium performance everywhere

Premium performance for every patient

Caring for your young patients. There are many challenges caring for patients in the NICU and PICU, but having access to premium performance echo is not one of them. You can easily maneuver the compact CX50 system around the bedside, crib, or isolette without interfering with support equipment.
Convenient travel case || Extreme portability

Convenient travel case for scanning at remote locations

The CX50 system is the ideal solution for multiple-site support. With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the CX50 to distant clinical locations. Now clinical staff can support satellite offices, screening events, and mobile services with premium imaging.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.