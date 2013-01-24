You no longer have to trade performance for portability in critical care with the Philips CX50 POC CompactXtreme system. CX50 POC gives you the edge in capturing the ultrasound information you need - easily and quickly.
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Even on technically difficult patients, PureWave Crystal provides clarity to help you make fast and confident decisions. PureWave is supported on the S5-1 and X7-2t sector transducers for 2D transthoracic and transesophageal imaging, and the C5-1 curved array for imaging deep structures.
Efficient workflow for your en
iSCAN for automatic and efficient image optimization
Image optimization is simple with iSCAN, a one-button step to outstanding images and Doppler signals, ensuring that you spend less time scanning and more time treating your patients.
Advanced functionality
QLAB for advanced assessment and analysis capability
Enhance your workflow with QLAB. It provides automated and objective methods for quantifying ultrasound data. A full suite of plug-ins is available to customize QLAB's capabilities to suit your needs.
Environmental fit
Battery operation saves time
In the ICU, battery operation and 'instant on’ features facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
CX50 POC offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ICU.
Advanced functionality
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with extraordinary high quality. The adaptive process of XRES eliminates virtually all speckle noise, improves image clarity and margin definition. XRES is supported on all imaging transducers.
Advanced functionality
Needle Visualization to enhance needle display
During ultrasound-guided procedures, the CX50 POC’s needle visualization feature can assist with line placements and other invasive procedures. The needle is enhanced in the image display without degrading surrounding tissue, allowing exceptional visibility of anatomy and increasing confidence during procedures.
