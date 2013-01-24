Página inicial
You no longer have to trade performance for portability in critical care with the Philips CX50 POC CompactXtreme system. CX50 POC gives you the edge in capturing the ultrasound information you need - easily and quickly.

PureWave Imaging || Powerful imaging performance

PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients

Even on technically difficult patients, PureWave Crystal provides clarity to help you make fast and confident decisions. PureWave is supported on the S5-1 and X7-2t sector transducers for 2D transthoracic and transesophageal imaging, and the C5-1 curved array for imaging deep structures.
iSCAN for automatic and efficient image optimization

Image optimization is simple with iSCAN, a one-button step to outstanding images and Doppler signals, ensuring that you spend less time scanning and more time treating your patients.
QLAB for advanced assessment and analysis capability

Enhance your workflow with QLAB. It provides automated and objective methods for quantifying ultrasound data. A full suite of plug-ins is available to customize QLAB's capabilities to suit your needs.
Battery operation saves time

In the ICU, battery operation and 'instant on’ features facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation

CX50 POC offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ICU.
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with extraordinary high quality. The adaptive process of XRES eliminates virtually all speckle noise, improves image clarity and margin definition. XRES is supported on all imaging transducers.
Needle Visualization to enhance needle display

During ultrasound-guided procedures, the CX50 POC’s needle visualization feature can assist with line placements and other invasive procedures. The needle is enhanced in the image display without degrading surrounding tissue, allowing exceptional visibility of anatomy and increasing confidence during procedures.

