You no longer have to trade performance for portability in Emergency Medicine with the Philips CX50 POC CompactXtreme system. CX50 POC gives you the edge in capturing the ultrasound information you need - easily and quickly.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Even on technically difficult patients, PureWave Crystal provides clarity to help you make fast and confident decisions. PureWave is supported on the S5-1 and X7-2t sector transducers for 2D transthoracic and transesophageal imaging, and the C5-1 curved array for imaging deep structures.
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with extraordinary high quality. The adaptive process of XRES eliminates virtually all speckle noise, improves image clarity and margin definition. XRES is supported on all imaging transducers.
Efficient workflow for your environment
Image optimization is simple with iSCAN, a one-button step to outstanding images and Doppler signals, ensuring that you spend less time scanning and more time treating your patients.
QLAB for advanced assessment and analysis capability
Enhance your workflow with QLAB. It provides automated and objective methods for quantifying ultrasound data. A full suite of plug-ins is available to customize QLAB's capabilities to suit your needs.
CX50 POC offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ED.
Battery operation saves time
Advanced features such as battery operation and 'instant on' facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Needle Visualization to enhance needle display
During ultrasound-guided procedures, the CX50 POC’s needle visualization feature can assist with line placements and other invasive procedures. The needle is enhanced in the image display without degrading surrounding tissue, allowing exceptional visibility of anatomy and increasing confidence during procedures.
