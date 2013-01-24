Página inicial
O software Q-Station ajuda a dinamizar o fluxo de trabalho, realizar analises avançadas e quantificar seus dados Philips de ecografias. Q-Station combina um conjunto de habilidades de funções pós exame, projetadas para ir de encontro a suas necessidades de fluxo de trabalho.

Flexibilidade, fluxo de trabal

Ferramenta integrada Q-Assistant ajuda a simplificar a configuração

Configure opções, mídias, conexões e funções de backup.
Quantificação avançada

Conjunto de funções para um fluxo de trabalho dinamizado e personalizado

O software permite a revisão de ecografias, analises e quantificações 2D/3D, salvar imagens secundarias, revisão e edição de medidas durante o exame, relatórios de descobertas e comentários, e salvar os resultados.
Visualização de imagens

Visualização 3D avançada

Visualize dados de volume de ultrassom de forma fácil utilizando QLAB Apps integrados. Salve imagens processadas e reproduzidas de estudos de pacientes no Q-Station e exporte essas imagens para PACS. Quantificação simples e consistente, vascular, abdominal, e ginecológicas, analise de dados de contraste, avaliação de tecidos do peito, ferramenta semiautomática de coração fetal – são apenas algumas das habilidades que você pode ter com o Q-Station.
Confiança nos diagnósticos

Aplicativos para Cardiologia

A quantificação destinada ao stress com QLAB CMQ Stress App e a tecnologia de identificação de pigmentos 2D. Em procedimentos de stress, a ferramenta de pontuação da movimentação da parede dos vasos esta automaticamente ligada aos estágios e visualizações anatômicas – com um clique você muda tanto o estagio como a visualização para uma sincronização continua de dados. A interface de usuário e controles adaptam-se ao protocolo. Fácil de usar e integrar ao fluxo de trabalho.
Flexibilidade, fluxo de trabal

Q-Station é o eixo do seu fluxo de trabalho

Gerencie estudos de pacientes, series, imagens e relatórios. Recupere dados da central de dados local, CD/DVD/USB drivers, e PACS. Copie, mova e agrupe estudos, mais e-mails e relatórios preliminares.
Quantificação avançada

Opções QLAB oferecem quantificação e analise avançadas

Customize, construa e expanda as opções de habilidades Q-App para ter uma analise e quantificação mais abrangentes. Obtenha frações de ejeção em menos de um minuto, acesse de maneira objetiva as funções globais do ventrículo esquerdo, analise de forma extensiva imagens 2D, veja planos e perspectivas ilimitadas de grupos de dados 3D, acesse a anatomia da válvula mitral, e extraia dados para o seu relatório.
Flexibilidade, fluxo de trabal

Aplicativos para Cardiologia

Q-Station combina a mais avançada tecnologia de identificação de pigmentos e pontuação dos movimentos das paredes dos vasos para aumentar a facilidade de uso e a precisão. A ferramenta para pontuação da movimentação das paredes dos vasos (WMS) permite pontuação manual anatômica e representação em gráfico de centro de alvo de segmento 17. QLAB e CMQ Apps permitem extrair uma grande variedade de parâmetros de movimento de grupos de dados arquivados a qualquer momento, facilitando a qualidade de garantia, a tomada de decisões clinicas colaborativas, e a revisão de casos sem a necessidade de repetir exames.
Quantificação avançada

Aplicativos para Cardiologia

Customize e expanda as opções de habilidades a qualquer momento. Obtenha frações de ejeção em menos de um minuto, acesse as funções globais do ventrículo esquerdo, analise de forma extensiva imagens 2D, M-mode e Doppler. Poupe tempo com ROI de identificação avançada, que também aumenta reprodutibilidade entre usuários. Veja planos e perspectivas ilimitadas de grupos de dados 3D, incluindo a anatomia da válvula mitral. Dados analisados e extraídos são encaminhados para o relatório de maneira simples e fácil.
Flexibilidade, fluxo de trabal

Aplicativos para Cardiologia

Visualizador de ecografia sob stress integrado é fácil de usar e automaticamente altera estagio e visualizações de acordo com as preferencias. Salva sub-loops dos sistemas EPIQ e iE33, oferecendo um novo nível de fluxo de trabalho, projetado em torno dos estudos de eco sob stress, e que aumentam a produtividade.

