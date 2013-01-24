Termos de pesquisa
O software Q-Station ajuda a dinamizar o fluxo de trabalho, realizar analises avançadas e quantificar seus dados Philips de ecografias. Q-Station combina um conjunto de habilidades de funções pós exame, projetadas para ir de encontro a suas necessidades de fluxo de trabalho.
Ferramenta integrada Q-Assistant ajuda a simplificar a configuração
Conjunto de funções para um fluxo de trabalho dinamizado e personalizado
Visualização 3D avançada
Aplicativos para Cardiologia
Q-Station é o eixo do seu fluxo de trabalho
Opções QLAB oferecem quantificação e analise avançadas
